V Rising Gets New Update on Steam, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new update for V Rising has today been released for those on PC. Since it first launched in early access nearly two weeks ago, V Rising has quickly blown up and has become one of the biggest games on Steam. So much so, in fact, that it has already been able to attain a player base that has exceeded one million. Now, with such a large number of people playing, developer Stunlock Studios has shown that it's going to be patching the game on a frequent basis.

As of this moment, update 0.5.41591 in V Rising is available to download on Steam. For the most part, this patch isn't a very extensive one and looks to primarily add "general client optimizations to improve stability and performance." In the pursuit of this, Stunlock Studios has added a new graphics option to the game and an FPS limit that should help aid performance.

To go along with these new settings being added to V Rising, this patch also has fixed a number of random bugs that have started to appear in-game. Again, this isn't an update that's going to drastically change V Rising as a whole, but it should be very much welcome to those who have been playing the title for themselves recently.

If you would like to get a deeper look at every new change in this update for V Rising, you can find the extensive patch notes attached down below.

Patch Notes v 0.5.41591