V Rising Update Adds New Features and Fixes, Patch Notes Revealed

V Rising's latest early access update dropped this week with the vampire game getting a couple of new features in this patch. Alongside those new features cam a bug fix or two as well as a general change that lets players carry valuable resources like lumber, stone, and plant fibre whenever they're traveling through waygates or in their bat forms. As always, a set of patch notes was released with this update to detail everything that'd changed.

You can check out those patch notes below courtesy of the developers following the release of Hotfix 6 which falls under Patch 0.5.42236. The notes are short and sweet with no major changes to note other than a couple of helpful teases and fixes.

New Features

Added a new admin command "decayusercastles <playername>" that puts all the castles owned by a target player in decay.

The adminlist.txt and banlist.txt files are now loaded from both the default Settings folder as well as from the local override Settings folder. These files always save to the local override folder now.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash that could happen occasionally when destroying castles.

Fixed issue where you could sometimes crash the client of another player by targeting them with the "claninvite" console command when not in a clan.

Fixed issue where you could duplicate items by resurrecting and terminating servants in a specific way.

The RCON socket now binds to the bind address if specified. There is also a specific RCON Bind Address to override the default one. See the dedicated server documentation for more details.

General

Lumber, Stone, and Plant Fibre no longer block players from using waygates or bat form.

This update is just one of several that V Rising has gotten since its early access launch, a launch which attracted over a million players in a short amount of time. The creators, Stunlock Studios, have not yet said when the game will exit its early access phase, but they did tease that they've got some "very special" plans for the game afterwards. Until then, players can look forward to more update and features like the one mentioned in the patch notes above.