V Rising Update Adds "Highly Requested" Feature

V Rising developer Stunlock Studios put out a new update this week for the game that added what the creators themselves called a "highly requested feature." That feature is server wipes, an optional addition to the game that should help keep servers fresh with new players and more things to do. Stunlock announced this feature alongside the release of a full set of patch notes detailing everything else that is changing in this update.

While server wipes were indeed the main feature of Hotfix 8 which is Patch 0.5.42553, other changes like additional settings were added, too, alongside a couple of bug fixes. Stunlock did note that this new server wipe feature only applies to new servers made freshly after this update dropped, however, so if you're part of a long-running server in the game, you won't have the option to take advantage of this unless you plan on joining a new server.

The full patch notes for the update can be seen below:

🧛🧛‍♂️🧛‍♀️ Attention vampires! A new patch is coming up today with a highly requested new feature: Scheduled Server Wipes!



We will patch the client now, and the server version between 13:00 and 14:00 CEST. Please make sure to update the game after 14:00!https://t.co/eAWxR4asKd pic.twitter.com/lMGkZq5A1C — V Rising (@VRisingGame) July 6, 2022

NEW FEATURES

New servers can now be hosted with repeated scheduled wipes.

Servers with Scheduled Wipes will show a unique icon in the server list.

Added a filter to show only servers with Scheduled Wipes.

Server with Scheduled Wipes will display the number of days remaining until the next planned wipe.

Once the date for the wipe arrives, the next Server Restart will trigger a wipe.

Instructions on how to use this feature will be included in our Dedicated Server documentation and on G-Portal's website.

We will open new Official servers with this feature in the near future.

Please note that Scheduled Wipes is an optional feature and will only be possible in new servers created after today's patch.

NEW SETTINGS

Added new ServerHostSettings for lowering FPS on servers when they are empty:

LowerFPSWhenEmpty

LowerFPSWhenEmptyValue

The default is true and with a value of 1.

Official PvP Presets now uses 1.25 BloodDrainModifier instead of 1.0+

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where clouds would get blurrier and start to lag over time.

DLCs now work in LAN Mode.

Fixed a rare server crash involving Directional Shields and Counters.

Fixed an issue where crashing servers would leave a growing amount of temporary data in the save folders. Such temporary data will be cleaned up with this patch.

GENERAL