Mavix Reveals Special Edition Valkyrae Gaming Chair

Mavix and Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter have announced a new collaboration in the form of the M9 Raevix, a special edition release of the former's premium M9 chair designed by the latter. The new collaboration was announced today, but the chair itself doesn't go on sale until tomorrow, July 21. Upon release, the limited edition chair will be available until July 31 at the price point of $1,059.99.

As you would expect, the chair -- which comes in white or black -- is the M9 chair, but with a custom design from Valkyrae and a certificate of ownership signed by the streamer herself. For $1,059.99, the chair comes with a premium design that boasts a wide cool gel M-foam seat and a wide 5-star base. Meanwhile, it also comes packing locking enabled M-wheels, M-Breeze/ATR (DVL), 4-way adjustable arms, "Revolve" extended recline technology, dynamic variable lumbar support, separate back angle adjustment, adjustable tension recline, and adjustable head and neck support.

“My partnership with Mavix has been great so far and I was stoked when they reached out to do a collab on a custom chair," said Valkyrae of the special collaboration. "This is my first ever custom chair and I hope my community loves it as much as I do. It was great to work with their design team to capture my aesthetic.”

(Photo: Mavix)

If you're a Valkyrae fan and are interested in this limited-edition chair, or if you're just in the market for a premium gaming chair, then be sure to keep an eye on the official Mavix website tomorrow for when the chairs go on sale. According to many streamers and gamers alike, Mavix makes the best gaming chairs in the business, and each chair comes with a 12-month warranty.

