Valorant Act 2 Adds New FFA Deathmatch Mode, Glitchpop Skins

Riot Games today announced that Valorant Act 2, which is set to launch tomorrow, August 4th, will include a new free-for-all deathmatch mode in addition to a new line of skins called Glitchpop. This is in addition to the addition of a new Agent and battle pass, which includes the usual unlockables of gun skins, sprays, player cards, Radianite Points, and more for about $10.

The new FFA deathmatch mode is the real star here, as it's something that fans have been asking to be added for some time. The mode features 10 players with infinite money and no abilities. First to 30 kills, or most kills at 6 minutes, wins. Thanks to the infinite money, players can purchase whatever guns they like and swap whenever. Additionally, players spawn with heavy armor. Every five seconds, a UAV sweeps the area and reveals the current location of enemies, which is meant to discourage camping behavior. A beta test window for the new mode is set to launch on August 5th, one day after the new act.

The new Glitchpop skins are a series of bright, colorful, cyberpunk-inspired looks for the Frenzy, Judge, Bulldog, Odin, and melee weapons. A bundle of all of the above will cost about $90 worth of VP, Valorant's digital currency. Each skin has different levels that unlock added variants or effects.

"Glitchpop was an opportunity for us to make something loud, bold, and more colorful compared to a lot of the other skins we were making, which were more serious and dark," said Chris Stone, Senior Weapons Artist on Valorant at Riot Games. "On the feature side, we focused heavily on visual elements that would deepen the fantasy of the skin line for players. The muzzle flash, glitch equip, holographic projector, and stickers were all elements that we could clearly theme as cyberpunk, while offering a great first-person visual experience."

Valorant is currently available, free to play, on PC. Act II is set to release tomorrow, August 4th, and will see the release of Killjoy, the new Battlepass, and Glitchpop skins. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Riot Games' free-to-play shooter right here.

