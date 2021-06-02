Valorant Mobile Announced by Riot Games

✖

Following a successful PC launch, Riot Games’ tactical hero shooter Valorant is making the jump to mobile devices. Riot Games announced the latest plans for expanding the game’s reach on June 2nd, a date that marked the one-year anniversary of the game. A release date for the mobile version of Valorant was not announced, but players looking to try the game in a different way can rest assured knowing it’s coming.

No trailer or anything of the sort was released alongside the announcement, but Riot confirmed its plans for growing Valorant alongside stats about the game. The company said the game has an average of 14 million PC players active in the game each month since it launched a year ago today. Along with those normal matches played in Valorant by the millions of people, an esports scene has grown up around the game as well.

Thank you to everyone who’s joined for our first year of VALORANT // Now, reload and ready up -- because we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/s2nZk2jCvZ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2021

“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter,” said Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of Valorant at Riot Games. “To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players.”

In Riot’s press release about the mobile expansion, it said it would grow the Valorant franchise “starting with Valorant Mobile.” That indicates other platforms are possible, too, and while Riot said previously it was exploring the possibility of a console release, nothing about that was mentioned this week.

With Valorant Mobile now confirmed, this marks the latest of Riot’s expansions into mobile territories. First establishing a presence there with Teamfight Tactics, the League of Legends game mode that grew into its own game, Riot continued the expansion of its League IP by releasing Legends of Runeterra in April 2020. One of the next mobile releases, League of Legends: Wild Rift, is currently in testing for mobile devices, too.

Valorant Mobile does not yet have a release date nor has information been shared regarding a beta or any other sort of test.