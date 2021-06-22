Valorant Update 3.0 Has Fans Divided

By Tyler Fischer

Riot Games has released a new Valorant update alongside official patch notes revealing and detailing every change, tweak, and improvement the former has made to the latter. And the update -- Update 3.0 -- is a pretty big one, complete with a plentiful of changes to various agents in the game, including many changes players on PC aren't very happy with.

The highlight of the update is undoubtedly the Agent changes. With 3.0, Riot Games has made buffs and nerfs to the following characters: Astra, Breach, Brimstone, Cypher, Jett, Killjoy, Omen, Phoenix, Raze, Reyna, Sage, Skye, Sova, Viper, and Yoru. In addition to this, a new character, KAY/0, has been added

As noted in the HL and alluded to in the opening paragraph, this new update has Valorant players divided. Not only are they divided about the different changes made to many of the game's agents, but the changes that weren't made. Further, some players aren't happy that persistent issues still haven't been addressed.

Why Do Y'all Hate KJ and Sage So Much?

prevnext

Leave Sage Alone!

prevnext

KAY/O at the Practice Range...

prevnext

How is Yoru Worse Now???

prevnext

Insert Oprah Gif.

prevnext

Still No Team Voice Chat Fix?

prevnext

All the Changes Are Great, But Still Missing Something...

prevnext

Great Update? No. Great Great Update.

prevnext

Premade Groups Lit Right Now.

prevnext

Is Riot Games Not Listening to Players?

prev
Start the Conversation

of