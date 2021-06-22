Valorant Update 3.0 Has Fans Divided
Riot Games has released a new Valorant update alongside official patch notes revealing and detailing every change, tweak, and improvement the former has made to the latter. And the update -- Update 3.0 -- is a pretty big one, complete with a plentiful of changes to various agents in the game, including many changes players on PC aren't very happy with.
The highlight of the update is undoubtedly the Agent changes. With 3.0, Riot Games has made buffs and nerfs to the following characters: Astra, Breach, Brimstone, Cypher, Jett, Killjoy, Omen, Phoenix, Raze, Reyna, Sage, Skye, Sova, Viper, and Yoru. In addition to this, a new character, KAY/0, has been added
As noted in the HL and alluded to in the opening paragraph, this new update has Valorant players divided. Not only are they divided about the different changes made to many of the game's agents, but the changes that weren't made. Further, some players aren't happy that persistent issues still haven't been addressed.
Why Do Y'all Hate KJ and Sage So Much?
prevnext
Y’all sure hate KJ lmao. Also wtf on sage, do you want no one to play her?— Jackson (@BrokeMusicEdkid) June 22, 2021
Leave Sage Alone!
prevnext
Can you guys leave Sage alone for once omg…— orange (@brorangejuice) June 22, 2021
KAY/O at the Practice Range...
prevnext
KAY/O when he practices in the firing range pic.twitter.com/qG2Vywd1tJ— ICanGoPro (@icangopro) June 22, 2021
How is Yoru Worse Now???
prevnext
Y’all really said yoru your bad so we’re gonna make you worst😭— Garrison Shows (@Garrisnn) June 22, 2021
Insert Oprah Gif.
prevnext
that moment when every agent gets nerfed— Downkey (@D0wnkey) June 22, 2021
Still No Team Voice Chat Fix?
prevnext
FIX THE BUG IN TEAM VOICE CHAT. cant change from 50— Sevy Enter (@EnterSevy) June 22, 2021
All the Changes Are Great, But Still Missing Something...
prevnext
So many good changes but still didn't add the outline to round timer when its red. pic.twitter.com/gLHDqvwJA4— FRESHY (@FRESHY_GG) June 22, 2021
Great Update? No. Great Great Update.
prevnext
Great great update overall, too many to name! Can't wait to play.
Only questionable change is the killjoy nerf.
We want more characters played over duelists, and we hit the viable sentinel again w a nerf. Why?— Tony D (@RealTonyD2) June 22, 2021
Premade Groups Lit Right Now.
prevnext
YESSS pic.twitter.com/e9vqiPhdPy— shazm (@shazmlive) June 22, 2021
Is Riot Games Not Listening to Players?
prev
Community: Yoru and Brimstone needs a power shift!— Julius' chef (@Doubtful_Sanity) June 22, 2021
Riot: pic.twitter.com/5QG7eidGJ8