Valorant Update 3.0 Has Fans Divided

Riot Games has released a new Valorant update alongside official patch notes revealing and detailing every change, tweak, and improvement the former has made to the latter. And the update -- Update 3.0 -- is a pretty big one, complete with a plentiful of changes to various agents in the game, including many changes players on PC aren't very happy with.

The highlight of the update is undoubtedly the Agent changes. With 3.0, Riot Games has made buffs and nerfs to the following characters: Astra, Breach, Brimstone, Cypher, Jett, Killjoy, Omen, Phoenix, Raze, Reyna, Sage, Skye, Sova, Viper, and Yoru. In addition to this, a new character, KAY/0, has been added

As noted in the HL and alluded to in the opening paragraph, this new update has Valorant players divided. Not only are they divided about the different changes made to many of the game's agents, but the changes that weren't made. Further, some players aren't happy that persistent issues still haven't been addressed.