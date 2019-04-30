Valve Index VR Headset and Controllers Revealed, Releasing in June

The virtual reality movement has been picking up steam over the past few years, especially with the likes of Oculus and HTC competing with one another. Of course, there is Sony’s own PlayStation VR, which has certainly gained some popularity as of late. However, Valve has officially thrown their hat into that ring with the Valve Index, which is being touted as “high-fidelity virtual reality.” Along with the reveal of the headset, controllers, and base, the fairly steep price was also unveiled. The good news is that pre-orders go live soon, with shipments set to begin in June.

The Valve Index VR headset comes in at $499, with a pair of controllers costing an additional $279. In addition to this, the Valve Index Base Station will cost $149. If you already own the HTC Vive or Vive Pro, however, the Valve Index controllers are compatible, while the HTC Vive Wands are compatible with Valve’s headset. In addition to this, every VR game that is available on Steam can be played with the Valve Index. Plus, No Man’s Sky‘s next big update, which includes VR support, drops around the same time as Valve Index.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well look what game is on the Valve Index page. 😍😍😍 Maybe now Gabe will answer my emails. Gabe? GABE?! GAAAAAAAABE!!!! I have so many ideashttps://t.co/dNpzpWeYyL pic.twitter.com/cDhkSOTNkc — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) April 30, 2019

For those looking to get the full setup at once, the Valve Index VR Kit will be available for $999. This includes the headset, two controllers, and two base stations. The kit also includes a few other items, which you can find the full list of below.

Headset

Integrated Headphones

Headset Cable

Headset Connection Cable with DisplayPort 1.2 and USB 3.0 Connections

Headset Power Supply

Regionalized Headset Power Adapter(s)

Headset Cradle Adapter (for smaller heads)

Headset Face Gasket

2 Controllers, Left and Right

2 USB Controller Charging Cables

2 SteamVR 2.0 Base Stations

2 15 ft (4.5 m) Base Station Power Cables

2 Base Station Stands with Mounting Hardware

Regionalized Base Station Power Adapter Plug(s)

Cleaning Cloth

Pre-orders for the Valve Index will begin on May 1st, with units set to start shipping by June 28th. For those looking to pick up the new VR contender, more information can be found right here.

What do you think about this? Will you be dropping some cash on the Valve Index when it arrives this summer, or are you still not convinced when it comes to virtual reality? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!