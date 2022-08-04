Vampire Survivors Adds Cheat Menu in New Patch
Vampire Survivors has released a new patch that includes a new cheat menu. Vampire Survivors has taken Steam by storm as a chaotic top-down action game. The game has found a lot of love from PC players thanks to it being cheap, accessible, and a bit of a throwback to some old school games. Shortly after its release, Vampire Survivors also became available on Steam Deck where it has thrived as a portable game with touch screen support. The game has also been praised for its depth and replayability, making it a valuable purchase, especially at its cheap starting price. With that said, the experience is only getting better as developer Luca Galante continues to update the game to add new features and content.
The latest update, 0.10.0, adds new achievements, secret content, characters, and tweaks. If that wasn't enough, it also adds a new cheat menu. Some of these cheats are goofy modifiers, such as one that spins the UI, and others allow the player to access content sooner than normal. There's even a list of secret characters available thanks to these cheats. You can take a look at the patch notes and a list of cheats courtesy of RockPaperShotgun down below.
Patch Notes:
Contains 2 new achievements and:
- 1 new Arcana
- incredible SECRETS
Extra (not present on the roadmap):
- 2 new characters
- 1 new relic
Tweaks:
- Added a new music track in The Bone Zone
- Arcana "I – Gemini" also affects Gatti Amari and its evolution and Nduja Fritta.
Unfortunately this also fixes the never ending Nduja glitch in the Dairy Plant :(
- Arcana "V – Chaos in the Dark Night" has changed to: "Overall projectile Speed continuously changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% projectile Speed every level."
- Arcana "XVII – Lost & Found Painting" has changed to: "Overall Duration continuously changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% Duration every level."
- Arcana "XVIII – Boogaloo of Illusions" has changed to: "Overall Area continuously changes between -25% and +25% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% Area every level."
Cheat List:
EXTRA / JOKES
spinnn : spins the UI for a bit
STAGES
relaxenjoylife : unlocks Il Molise
honesty : unlocks Moongolow
dotgogreenacres : unlocks Green Acres
rottingpizza : unlocks The Bone Zone
peakgamedesign : unlocks Boss Rash
GHOSTS
exdashexoneviiq : unlocks Exdash
tramezzini : unlocks Toastie. Only works if Exdash is unlocked.
MAIN CHARACTERS
noneladonna : Arca Ladonna
vivaladonna : Porta Ladonna
superladonna : Lama Ladonna
strongestcharacter : Poe Ratcho
bioparco : Dommario
faschiuma : Suor Clerici
accidenti : Krochi Freetto
crystalmakeup : Christine Davain
yattapanda : Yatta Cavallo
carramba : Bianca Ramba
reset : O'Sole Meeo
languorino : Sir Ambrojoe
RELICS
thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault : Grim Grimoire
thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault : Ars Gouda
leadmetothecheese : Milky Way Map
eggseggseggs : Glass Vizard
teleportustomars : Mindbender
randomazzami : Randomazzo + Arcana VI
icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet : Great Gospel
thankelrond : Magic Banger
timecompression : Sorceress Tears
ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit : Yellow Sign
SECRET CHARACTERS
secondevolution : Gyorunton
earrivatolarrotino : Big Trouser
lhovistoio : Cosmo Pavone
fettinepanate : Boon Marrabbio
iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme : Leda
pinociampino : Peppino
highfive : Gains Boros
ablasphemousmockery : Mask of the Red Death
What do you think of the new cheat menu in Vampire Survivors?