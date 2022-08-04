Vampire Survivors Adds Cheat Menu in New Patch

Vampire Survivors has released a new patch that includes a new cheat menu. Vampire Survivors has taken Steam by storm as a chaotic top-down action game. The game has found a lot of love from PC players thanks to it being cheap, accessible, and a bit of a throwback to some old school games. Shortly after its release, Vampire Survivors also became available on Steam Deck where it has thrived as a portable game with touch screen support. The game has also been praised for its depth and replayability, making it a valuable purchase, especially at its cheap starting price. With that said, the experience is only getting better as developer Luca Galante continues to update the game to add new features and content.

The latest update, 0.10.0, adds new achievements, secret content, characters, and tweaks. If that wasn't enough, it also adds a new cheat menu. Some of these cheats are goofy modifiers, such as one that spins the UI, and others allow the player to access content sooner than normal. There's even a list of secret characters available thanks to these cheats. You can take a look at the patch notes and a list of cheats courtesy of RockPaperShotgun down below.

Patch Notes:

Contains 2 new achievements and:

- 1 new Arcana

- incredible SECRETS

Extra (not present on the roadmap):

- 2 new characters

- 1 new relic

Tweaks:

- Added a new music track in The Bone Zone

- Arcana "I – Gemini" also affects Gatti Amari and its evolution and Nduja Fritta.

Unfortunately this also fixes the never ending Nduja glitch in the Dairy Plant :(

- Arcana "V – Chaos in the Dark Night" has changed to: "Overall projectile Speed continuously changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% projectile Speed every level."

- Arcana "XVII – Lost & Found Painting" has changed to: "Overall Duration continuously changes between -50% and +50% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% Duration every level."

- Arcana "XVIII – Boogaloo of Illusions" has changed to: "Overall Area continuously changes between -25% and +25% over 10 seconds. The character starts gaining +1% Area every level."

Cheat List:

EXTRA / JOKES



spinnn : spins the UI for a bit

STAGES



relaxenjoylife : unlocks Il Molise

honesty : unlocks Moongolow

dotgogreenacres : unlocks Green Acres

rottingpizza : unlocks The Bone Zone

peakgamedesign : unlocks Boss Rash

GHOSTS



exdashexoneviiq : unlocks Exdash

tramezzini : unlocks Toastie. Only works if Exdash is unlocked.

MAIN CHARACTERS



noneladonna : Arca Ladonna

vivaladonna : Porta Ladonna

superladonna : Lama Ladonna

strongestcharacter : Poe Ratcho

bioparco : Dommario

faschiuma : Suor Clerici

accidenti : Krochi Freetto

crystalmakeup : Christine Davain

yattapanda : Yatta Cavallo

carramba : Bianca Ramba

reset : O'Sole Meeo

languorino : Sir Ambrojoe

RELICS



thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault : Grim Grimoire

thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault : Ars Gouda

leadmetothecheese : Milky Way Map

eggseggseggs : Glass Vizard

teleportustomars : Mindbender

randomazzami : Randomazzo + Arcana VI

icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet : Great Gospel

thankelrond : Magic Banger

timecompression : Sorceress Tears

ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit : Yellow Sign

SECRET CHARACTERS



secondevolution : Gyorunton

earrivatolarrotino : Big Trouser

lhovistoio : Cosmo Pavone

fettinepanate : Boon Marrabbio

iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme : Leda

pinociampino : Peppino

highfive : Gains Boros

ablasphemousmockery : Mask of the Red Death

