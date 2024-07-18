Vampire Survivors Reveals Updated PlayStation Release Window

Vampire Survivors was announced for PlayStation platforms back in April, with a release planned for sometime in the summer. With July quickly coming to an end, it seems some fans have been worried that it would miss that release window; for months now, the developer’s posts on social media have been inundated with questions about progress on the PS4 and PS5 versions. However, it seems a delay isn’t too likely, as Poncle has noted that it’s still “aiming to launch by end of summer” and promised to offer additional updates as things progress. While this isn’t as exciting as a specific release date, it sounds like we should have more info soon.

This is actually the second significant update Poncle has provided about the PlayStation version over the last month. Back in June, the developer noted that things were taking a bit longer than normal, as this was the first time that they had gone through PlayStation’s submission processes. The studio has also been “doing some trial and error on Trophies to ensure we get them right.”

Vampire Survivors launched in 2022 to strong critical acclaim. The game’s unique blend of roguelike and shoot ’em up elements managed to attract a passionate audience, and a steady stream of free and paid updates has kept players engaged over the last two years. Since making its debut on PC, the game has been released on a number of different platforms, including Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. An Apple Arcade version was even announced last week, which will basically be the same as the current iOS version, without the ads. At this point, PlayStation is basically the last major platform for the game to release on, so it’s easy to see why some people might be getting impatient.

While PlayStation fans can hardly be blamed for wanting a critically-acclaimed game on their platform of choice, it’s important to keep in mind that Poncle is a fairly small developer, so things take a bit longer to complete than they might for a bigger studio. Hopefully the wait will prove worth it, and the PlayStation version will be just as enjoyable as the rest!

