Apple Arcade Adding Vampire Survivors and More Soon

Apple Arcade is getting some new games in the month of August, and subscribers should have a lot to be excited about. On August 1st, Vampire Survivors+ will be added to the subscription service. Vampire Survivors has been available on Apple devices for some time now, but Vampire Survivors+ is a little bit different from the App Store version. Like the Apple Arcade version of Disney Dreamlight Valley, Vampire Survivors+ includes some of the already released DLC, giving players access to both Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari. Most importantly, this version of the game is also completely ad free.

Naturally, the announcement today has prompted Vampire Survivors fans to beg for more information about the game’s previously announced PlayStation version. At this point, PlayStation is the biggest platform Vampire Survivors has not been made available on, and many fans are wondering when it’s gonna happen. On X/Twitter, creator Luca Galante told fans that “we’re still working on it,” but a release date has not been announced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vampire Survivors+ is not the only game arriving on Apple Arcade on August 1st. That same day will see Temple Run: Legends made available. The endless runner series has been going strong since 2011, but this is a brand-new entry in the series. At this time, Temple Run: Legends has only been announced for Apple Arcade, though this could be a timed exclusive, as we’re starting to see with games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate and Fantasian. Temple Run: Legends is being referred to as “the first level-based runner in the hit franchise,” and players can expect to race through more than 500 levels spanning a number of unique locations.

The third and final addition to Apple Arcade is technically a game that’s already available on Apple Arcade. Castle Crumble is included with a subscription to the service, but starting on August 29th, a spatial version of the game will also be made available. This version is exclusively playable for Apple Vision Pro owners. On Apple’s official website, a video has been revealed showing the unique destruction based gameplay, but with the normal background replaced by a real-world setting. For those with Apple Vision Pro, it looks like a really neat take on the game, but those playing on their iPhone or iPad will still be getting an experience that’s mostly the same.

Are you an Apple Arcade subscriber? How do you feel about this batch of games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!