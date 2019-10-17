Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Has Been Delayed

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Hardsuit Labs have announced a delay for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, which will no longer be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC during Q1 2020. Unfortunately, there’s no word of a new release window for the story-driven vampire game, with Hardsuit Labs noting the title will simply release sometime later in 2020

“For the last three and a half years, we’ve worked hard to bring you a worthy successor to Bloodlines 1. To us, that meant not only making good on the ambitions of this remarkable game, but also a duty to ensure we would not repeat its mistakes,” writes Hardsuit Labs of the delay. “Today, we have to tell you that we need some more time to get you the game you’ve been waiting for. Although Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will still launch in 2020, we have decided to value quality over making the Q1 launch window.

Hardsuit labs notes that when it sought to make this game, it had the goal of making a deep branching storyline featuring fasicinating and well-realized characters, as well as a rich universe that does the World of Darkness justice. The developer believes it’s still well on its way to realizing this goal, but it just needs more time to hit it.

“There’s the responsibility to avoid some of the issues that plagued the first game, which was famously launched too early,” added the developer. “Over the last few months, it became clear that to stick to our original date would risk repeating that mistake. We won’t do that. In the end, everyone working on this game wants to offer you the best Bloodlines 2 we can.”

The developer continued:

“This hasn’t been an easy—nor our first choice. Throughout 2019 we have been improving our processes and growing our teams, however it soon became clear that this alone won’t allow us to deliver the quality we want at the date we promised. Your feedback was invaluable in this. It helped us give the proper weight to what we saw, as well. We’d like to thank you, and hope you’ll support us in the decision that came from it.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches.