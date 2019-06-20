Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Will Feature the First Game’s Ridiculous Dance Moves

While there are still several months between now and the release of Paradox Interactive‘s highly anticipated sequel to 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, that has not stopped the developers from talking about it. Over the past couple months, they have been showing off the clans that will be featured in the upcoming game, both new ones and those returning. That said, some of the clans won’t be the only thing returning in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. During a recent interview with Kotaku, lead user interface and experience designer Rachel Leiker noted how the ridiculous dancing from the first game will be making a comeback.

“Night clubs are kind of core to the experience of being a vampire,” Leiker said. “One of the things that people enjoyed from the first game is dancing, so of course we were going to have it in our game as well.” She then went on to say how one of the animators on the upcoming sequel went through the original arm-flailing dance number to ensure it made its way into the title.

“We actually took that directly from the first game and one of our animators studied it very intensely,” she said. “He actually did the motion capture for it in our game. He’s very dedicated. They did motion capture for a bunch of dances, and it was like a big party in the mocap room.” Go ahead and check it out in action in the video below, courtesy of Kotaku.

Fans of the first game are sure to be pleased about the inclusion of the sweet dance moves on display in the video above. After all, dancing was such an integral part of the the original title that there was no way it should be put aside for the upcoming installment. Luckily, that is seemingly what the developers thought as well.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is set to arrive at some point in March 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is the successor to the cult-classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines and features reactive storytelling, fast-paced combat, and compelling characters with their own hidden motives. Created in an act of vampiric insurrection, players start the game as a fledgling Thinblood whose existence ignites a war among the vampire factions in Seattle. To survive in vampire society, players will enter into uneasy alliances with Seattle’s factions and join one of the full-blood vampire clans while stalking the city streets for prey, maneuvering complex political relationships, and balancing the need for blood against their withering humanity.”