Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Announced for PS5

This week, Paradox Interactive and developer Hardsuit Labs announced that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was coming to Xbox Series X. Fast-forward a bit, and now the pair have confirmed that the game is not only coming to Xbox Series X, but PS5, plus the already announced platforms of PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, there's still no word on a release date for the game beyond a vague "2020" window. This means there's a chance the game will launch on the same day across all platforms.

There's also no word of how the game will make usage of the PS5 to enhance the experience. But this makes sense. While Sony has revealed the PS5 specs, it hasn't revealed or done a deep dive on the console yet. For all we know the PS5 version of the game has a game-changing feature, but Paradox Interactive can't talk about it yet.

As for the game itself, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is set in White Wolf Publishing's World of Darkness and is based on White Wolf's tabletop role-playing game, Vampire: The Masquerade. Further, it's also the sequel to 2004's Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. However, according to the aforementioned pair, the sequel can be enjoyed without playing the first game.

"Sired in an act of vampire terrorism, your existence ignites the war for Seattle’s blood trade," reads an official elevator pitch of the game's story. "Enter uneasy alliances with the creatures who control the city and uncover the sprawling conspiracy which plunged Seattle into a bloody civil war between powerful vampire factions."

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, it's slated to release worldwide sometime this year at a price point of $60.

