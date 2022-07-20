Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Update Shared by Publisher

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 still exists and is in development. Whether that was still the case might have been a question fans had given that the last real update about the title back in February 2021 noted that it had been delayed once again and that the development would be handled by a new developer and not Hardsuit Labs. The latest update also comes courtesy of someone who would know: Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester.

"Bloodlines 2 is in development and we will let you know more when we are ready," shared Wester on Twitter. "The game is in good hands and we look forward to showing you more when the team and the game is ready," a followup tweet from Wester stated. You can check out both for yourself embedded below:

The game is in good hands and we look forward to showing you more when the team and the game is ready. — Fredrik Wester (@TheWesterFront) July 19, 2022

Exactly when any of that might be is anyone's guess at this point. Prior to publisher Paradox Interactive's decision to drop Hardsuit Labs as the developer on the sequel, it had already been delayed multiple times and lost both its creative director and lead narrative designer in late 2020.

Here is how Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is described on its official website:

"Enter the night as one of several humans inexplicably attacked in a Mass Embrace, suddenly thrown into the dangerous and ruthless vampire politics of Seattle. Tensions between the factions in Seattle are at an all-time high, and this unsanctioned attack throws the status quo into chaos. An inquest is called in order to get to the bottom of the mystery, and you're the star witness… whether you like it or not.."

As noted above, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 no longer has a definitive release date or even window associated with it, but it had previously been announced for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. According to Paradox Interactive, it is still actively in development. The current developer has seemingly not been revealed as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

Are you still interested in picking up Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 when it eventually releases? What do you make of the delays and development struggles? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!