Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Delayed Yet Again

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has seen its release date pushed back once again, this time into 2025. All the way back in 2019, Paradox Interactive announced that it was working on a sequel to VamVampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. Since then, the project has been met with a tumultuous development and switched hands from its original studio in Hardsuit Labs and is now being created at The Chinese Room. And while it seemed like Bloodlines 2 was finally going to arrive before the end of this year, it’s now known that this won’t be happening.

In a new post on Paradox’s official website, it was confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will now launch in the first half of 2025. As for the reason behind this delay, Paradox says that it wants to polish Bloodlines 2 as much as possible before releasing it to the public. While it could have launched in the final quarter of 2024 as it previously planned to, Paradox believes that giving Bloodlines 2 more time is the best option.

“Earlier this year, Paradox reaffirmed our commitment to delivering high-quality games to our players, and the launch update is a proactive decision derived from this commitment,” said the post regarding this delay. “Though the game is in a good enough place that we could have maintained our planned release window, Paradox and The Chinese Room collaboratively decided to prioritize polish. […] The extra time gives us an opportunity to adjust certain areas, such as Fabien, and incorporate other community feedback.”

Although it might be disappointing to hear that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is delayed, it’s not necessarily a surprise. Originally, the game was supposed to launch in 2020 but has since been pushed back on countless occasions. As such, those who are looking forward to Bloodlines 2 have surely become accustomed to seeing it delayed further and further back. Fortunately, it sounds as though this delay should be the final one that the game sees as The Chinese Room is in the final phases of its development.

Whenever Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 does end up releasing, it will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. To learn more about the game and its current status, you can check out the new video attached above.