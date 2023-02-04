Vampire: The Masquerade Player's Guide Announced for Summer 2023

Renegade Game Studio will be releasing the long-awaited Vampire: The Masquerade Player's Guide in early summer 2023. Renegade Game Studio made the announcement during the virtual Renegade Con panel on Friday. The book is intended to collect all the character building rules for Vampire: The Masquerade into one place, providing players with an easy-to-access place to make their own custom characters. The book will also include new Discipline Powers, Blood Sorceries, and Thin-Blood Alchemy, including for the Oblivion Discipline. Also included in the Player's Guide are four new coterie types.

A Player's Guide for Vampire: The Masquerade has been high on many players' wish lists, as character creation rules are currently spread out over several sourcebooks. This provides players with an easy entry point into the dark fantasy game, which focuses on vampires living in secret in human society and balancing their dark urges with the goals of their coterie and clan.

Other books announced at Renegade Con on Friday was Blood Sigils, a sourcebook that provides new blood sorcery and thin-blood sorcery mechanics, and Chicago by Night, a new Vampire: The Masquerade Sourcebook. Both books are expected to be released this year. Several other World of Darkness sourcebooks will also be released this year, including a brand new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse.

Renegade President Scott Gaeta noted that The Player's Guide, which was originally announced in 2022, would be released in "early summer" 2023 and that it was up for pre-order on Renegade's website.

