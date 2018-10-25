‘Vampyr’ Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Vampyr is the latest choice-driven adventure from the team behind Life is Strange, making it an RPG experience many have been waiting for. Transporting players back into 18th century London, stepping into the shoes of Dr. Jonathan Reid proves to be a tumultuous journey of consequence, nature, and the fate of everything that we know. Now it looks like that tragic tale is making its way to Nintendo Switch!

According to the folks over at Gematsu, the gore-iffic vampire RPG is going to be making its way over onto the Big N’s hybrid console. This game, created by those that gave us the amazing Life is Strange franchise, has yet to confirm this news on their social media channels, but it is in confirmed in their latest financial report:

“In Q3, the Group will continue to maximize the potential of the Vampyr licence,” reads the report. “After the game’s impressive success on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, it will be Nintendo Switch’s turn to welcome the Dontnod title to reach an even wider audience.”

We don’t have a release date at this time but you can check out what all the buzz is about in our full review! As for the game itself, Vampyr is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!

“This is a narrative-driven game and it does what it was meant to, at the end of the day, well,” reads our review. “It was meant to tell a story, a story that had meaning and drawn out consequence and that’s exactly what it did. Unfortunately, not every player is patient enough to see that potential come to fruition. Between it’s slow to start story line and low-grade mechanics, Vampyr will be a turn off for many. However, if you are looking for a stunning storyline that ends on a high note, this is the game for you.”

Despite its mechanical issues and slow progression, we did award the RPG with a 3/5. Though convoluted in some areas, Vampyr does truly offer something unique for horror fans and this news comes at the perfect time with Halloween just around the corner!