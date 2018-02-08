Vampyr Webseries Final Episode Reveals Both Story and June Release Date

From the minds behind Life is Strange, DONTNOD’s Vampyr offers the same episodic experience with a very different twist. To celebrate the coming release, the developers behind the upcoming game have been giving hopefuls an inside look via a free webseries. The final episode brings with it not only another sneak peak at what’s to come, but an even closer look at the story itself as well as a finalized release date!

According to the video’s description:

“In Episode IV: Stories from the Dark, Dontnod explain what makes videogames unique compared to other storytelling mediums, as well as their signature approach to narrative.

As Narrative Director Stéphane Beauverger explains, the player is often occupied with Vampyr’s intricate gameplay systems. Because of this, the exploration, investigations, citizen encounters, combat and hard-hitting choices are all fundamentally intertwined with the game’s narrative.

Game Director Philippe Moreau elaborates, saying that the relationship between a player and their character, as well as the direct feeling of control, is unique to games and something he has worked to make special in Vampyr.”

Vampyr is set to release on June 5th, 2018! For more on the game:

“Prowl the disease ridden streets in Vampyr – a darkly atmospheric action RPG from the studio behind ‘Remember Me’ and ‘Life is Strange’, developed using Unreal Engine 4. Set in early 20th century Britain during a bout of the lethal Spanish flu, the streets of London are crippled by disease, violence and fear.

In a completely disorganized and ghostly city, those who are either fools, desperate, or unlucky enough to walk the streets lay prey to Britain’s most elusive predators: the Vampires. Emerging from the chaos, a tormented figure awakes; as the player it is you who determines how to harness your new powers, by specializing in deadly, versatile RPG skill-trees that change the way you play. As a doctor recently turned into a Vampire, you try to understand your new affliction.

Your quest of intuition, discoveries and struggles, will be filled with death and drama, while your attempt to stem the irrepressible thirst that constantly drives you to take human lives. As you cling to what remains of your humanity, your decisions will ultimately shape the fate of your hero while searching for answers in the coughing, foggy aftermath of the Spanish Flu.”