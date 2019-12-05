Vanquish Remaster Leaked, Release Date Revealed

Sega is working on a remaster of Vanquish, and it will be releasing relatively soon. Word of the remaster comes way not of Sega, but a leak over on the Microsoft Store, which has gone live with a listing for the game. For now, this only confirms a Xbox One version, but surely the remaster is also coming to PS4. Further, it could also come to PC and Nintendo Switch, though these two versions, especially the latter, are less likely. That said, not only does the listing reveal the project’s existence, but also reveals when it’s releasing, which is February 17, 2020. In other words, it’s arriving soon, suggesting it will likely be revealed this month at The Game Awards 2019, which is set to go down on December 12.

The listing doesn’t divulge a great deal about what work Sega is doing to the game to improve it for modern consoles, but notes that on Xbox One X the game will run at 60 fps and come in at a resolution of 4K. Presumably, this will also be the case on PS4 Pro.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The hit sci-fi shooter returns,” reads an official product description over on the listing. “An overpopulated Earth suffocating under limited resources looks to Providence, the solar-powered space colony for support. When Providence is suddenly taken over by a mutinous group and its technology used to devastate cities, it’s up to a specially trained unit of space marines to reclaim the colony. Equipped with BLADE, the experimental weapon system that can scan, copy, and save up to three existing weapons, space DARPA agent Sam Gideon must infiltrate Providence, defeat legions of future-tech foes, and disable the energy transmitter threatening life on Earth.”

For those that don’t know: Vanquish is an action third-person shooter developed by PlatinumGames, the makers of Bayonetta, NieR: Automata, and many other great games. Published by Sega, it released on last-gen consoles back in 2010, after three years in development. Seven years later it came to PC.

Upon release, the game was somewhat divisive among critics, but it landed at an impressive 84 on Metacritic. Beyond a decent critical reception, it cultivated a hardcore base who can still be found passionately talking about the game to this day.