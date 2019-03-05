This Video About CD Projekt RED’s Origins is Getting ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Fans Excited

To say that fans are excited for Cyberpunk 2077 would be an understatement. Even though CD Projekt RED waited five years to show off the game after its initial reveal, fans can’t get enough. This is likely why they are excited about a recent video that explores the origins of CD Projekt RED.

PlayStation recently teamed up with the Cyberpunk 2077 devs to put together a short video explaining what CD Projekt RED is all about and how the studio came to be. As an added bonus, The Witcher himself is narrating. That’s right, Doug Cockle provided his vocal talents to help viewers along in the journey throughout CD Projekt RED’s history.

As can be seen in the video above, there isn’t much about Cyberpunk 2077 at all. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from boarding the hype train, as many believe this is the beginning of the marketing push that will lead to the release of the future futuristic RPG.

“I doubt they decided, out of the blue, to talk about their company’s origins; it’s definitely kickstarting a series of sorts, a breadcrumb trail of videos as such, that grow increasingly Cyberpunk-centric and revealing,” Reddit user RaiderJang said. “I guess it’s just wishful thinking, but we’ve been starved of information for quite a bit and I hope we’ll have something substantial to refuel the hype train as we approach E3.”

“If Doug Cockle isn’t in this game I’ll riot,” user Jax_Harkness said. “Probably only weeks after release, because until then I’ll love every bit of the game. But after that I’ll riot.” While we don’t know if Cockle’s voice will be heard at any point in Cyberpunk 2077, we can only hope such a glorious thing is part of the experience.

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”

Cyberpunk 2077 has no release date as of yet, but it is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Are fans anticipating Cyberpunk 2077 getting their hopes up for nothing with the above video, or do you think this actually is the beginning of the marketing push? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

