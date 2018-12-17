ComicBook’s Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gaming Headsets For Christmas

We’ve previously presented a holiday gift guide for arcade game fans, as well as one for those of you looking for affordable stocking stuffers this holiday season. But now it’s time to look at some of the best gaming headsets you can purchase before Christmas rolls around.

There were a variety of models introduced this year by the likes of Astro Gaming, HyperX, Logitech and other companies, each with different models within a reasonable price range, along with more expensive ones loaded with features.

So what do we recommend? Check out the best choices below!

LucidSound LS35X Gaming Headset (Xbox One)

I reviewed this headset earlier this month, and though it works with all devices across the board, the LucidSound LS35X is best with Xbox One, as you can actually pair it up with the console. Its performance is unmatched in this regard, although it’s great with other devices, too. Its build is incredibly comfortable, and its audio quality is through the roof. And even though it’s high-priced at $180, it’s worth every penny. I noted in my review, “If price is no object, this headset is well worth the money- and will hopefully set the standard for LucidSound going forward.” And that pretty much sums up why it’s a must-have for the holidays- especially if you’re getting an Xbox One S or X for your gaming collection.

Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari (multi-console)

Let’s say you want something stylish and effective when it comes to your gaming headset. Thrustmaster may just have what you need with its Scuderia Ferrari model, which features the racing insignia on a pair of bright, red-colored cups that fit comfortably around your ears, along with a manual volume knob that’s way easier to use than buttons. But the company didn’t invest all its money into the headset’s looks- it’s also a peak performer with 50mm drivers for immersive sound. It may not be on the level of other surround-based headsets, but it’s a winner when it comes to how it’s built. And at just under $100, it won’t make your wallet feel worn out, like a real Ferrari would.

Astro Gaming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild A10 Headset (Nintendo Switch)

The team at Astro Gaming makes a number of amazing accessories, along with good ones that run less in price. This official Breath of the Wild-licensed headset is definitely amongst their best, running a mere $59.99 but packing the kind of audio quality that would make Link proud (if he liked headphones, that is). Featuring built-in chat support for games like Fortnite, along with adjustment and durability that make it fun to use over time, the Legend of Zelda headset also has a beautiful gold-and-black design, along with good sound balancing. If you take your Switch with you for on-the-go sessions often, consider taking this excellent headset with you.

HyperX Cloud Mix Bluetooth Gaming Headset (multi-console)

Let’s say you want a headset that can be the best of both worlds- one that delivers a strong wired experience with your favorite game console, while also bringing Bluetooth connectivity for use with other devices. The Cloud Mix Bluetooth Gaming Headset does just that.

We reviewed this one a couple of months ago and found it to be a genuine surprise, brimming with superb sound levels across a number of genres. Plus, the headset looks slick and is easy to wear over prolonged gameplay sessions. It does run around $200, but as I noted in the review, “you’d be hard-pressed to find a headset with the functionality and, for the most part, performance that the Cloud Mix does. This could be your ultimate go-to headset no matter what you have in mind. Give it a go if you don’t mind the higher cost or really like what the brand has to offer.” If that’s what you’re looking for, get the Mix.

Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset (PlayStation 4)

Last but certainly not least, let’s talk about how impressive Sony’s headphone design has been. For years, it’s been producing models for its PlayStation consoles that have been game-changers in terms of wireless quality and pricing. And the Gold Wireless Headset for PlayStation 4 easily falls into both categories, delivering a quaint little headset with strong Virtual Surround Sound, as well as a sleek look that spans across a number of colors. (Go for the 500 Million see-through blue model if you can.)

On top of that, at $80, it won’t run you much more than the price of a typical Sony-licensed game. Consider this a perfect add-on for your next session of God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

What gaming headset will you pick up this holiday season?