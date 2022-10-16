Dunkey Calls Overwatch 2 the "Most Disappointing" Game of the Year

Videogamedunkey has called Overwatch 2 the "most disappointing" game of 2022. Overwatch 2 was one of the most anticipated games for quite some time and although the game had a massive launch week, it was riddled with issues. For starters, the game was immediately hit by a DDoS attack which prevented people from logging in. After that was resolved, the game was still plagued with server problems which created long queue times and would even boot people out of the game. To make things worse, there were bugs and a controversial change that forces players to give Activision their phone number just to be able to log in to the game. It's all a bit convoluted, but the actual game is... well, it's Overwatch!

To some people, that's where the problem lies. YouTuber Videogamedunkey agrees with that sentiment and outlined how Overwatch 2 is not just more of the first game, but actually worse in some places. He highlights how the game has gone backwards, particularly when it comes to the abilities and performance of some characters. Given Dunkey has been playing Overwatch for quite some time, it's interesting to see how he feels about the controversial changes to the game as well as the areas in which the game is completely lacking. Still, generally speaking, Overwatch 2 is being received quite well, but it has its critics. It's far less of a true sequel than it is just a refined, updated version of the original game.

ComicBook.com gave the game a 4/5 and felt strongly about the game, but noted it still has room for improvement. "In terms of play, Overwatch 2 is more fun to play than it has ever been. We are in luck, however, as Blizzard has clearly been keenly listening to the community since the launch of the game didn't go very smoothly, and the potential for more fixes and fine-tuning seem like it's their biggest priority. It will be interesting to see where things are after a year, that's the blessing and the curse of a live-service game."

Overwatch 2 is out now on consoles and PC.