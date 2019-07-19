Second Villainous Board Game Expansion Announced

Three more classic Disney villains are joining the roster of the Villainous board game. Earlier this week, Ravensburger announced Villainous: Evil Comes Prepared, a new expansion for its popular Villainous board game, in which players assume control of Disney villains in a race to complete their own evil scheme before other players. Evil Comes Prepared adds Scar from The Lion King, Ratigan from The Great Mouse Detective, and Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove as new playable characters. Like the previous expansion, Evil Comes Prepared can be played either as a stand-alone game for two to three players or can be used with other Villainous games to include up to six players.

Villainous was a surprise breakout hit last year and earned several major gaming awards. Villainous is an asymmetric strategy game in which each player has their own board and objectives. Players can hinder the plans of their opponents using a Fate deck (which contains heroic Disney characters from the villains’ respective movies), but most of the game depends on a player’s ability to execute a successful strategy before their opponents. The original Villainous game earned high praise as a “gateway game” that bridged the gap between casual board game players and those who enjoy more challenging games.

Other Disney villains used in Villainous include Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Hades from Hercules, Captain Hook from Peter Pan, Jafar from Aladdin, Prince John from Robin Hood, the Evil Queen from Snow White and Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog. The franchise has sold a half million copies since its initial release last year.

Villainous: Evil Comes Prepared will be released on August 1st at Target and will have a wider release everywhere on September 1st.