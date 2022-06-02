Virtua Fighter 5 Gets New Tekken 7 Crossover

Fighting game crossovers are all the rage at the moment, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is getting in on the action with content based on Tekken 7. Fans of the Sega game can now obtain costumes and music tracks based on the Bandai Namco fighter. It’s not quite as exciting as seeing Tekken fighters battling it out with the cast of Virtua Fighter, but it’s a neat way of combining the two franchises! The “Tekken 7 Collaboration Pack” includes a total of 19 skins and 20 music tracks, as well as two titles and a Tekken 7 battle user interface.

A trailer for the new content can be found embedded below.

Virtua Fighter and Tekken are two of the longest-lasting fighting game franchises. The original Virtua Fighter first arrived in arcades back in 1993, while Tekken released in Japanese arcades just one year later. Since then, both franchises have appeared on a number of different platforms, with Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown releasing on PlayStation 4 last year. It’s hard to say how much crossover the fanbases of the two fighting game franchises have, but it seems like a safe bet that many Virtua Fighter 5 fans will be happy to check out this content. It might even convince some Virtua Fighter fans to give the Tekken franchise a try!

One of the biggest difficulties with fighting game crossovers is making a product that appeals to both fanbases. Fans have been clamoring for a Street Fighter vs. Mortal Kombat game for decades now, but the reality is that both franchises play much different from one another. That doesn’t mean that a crossover would be impossible; after all, there was a Street Fighter X Tekken game released in 2012. However, the creators of both games would have to find a way to make it work so that all fans would be happy. Perhaps someday we’ll see something closer to this Tekken and Virtua Fighter crossover done with Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, or something else entirely. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

