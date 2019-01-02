Save 11% On the Wall-Mountable ‘Pandemic’ 10th Anniversary Board Game

Pandemic is a cooperative game where you and up to three friends work together to stop deadly disease outbreaks. Odds are you are familiar with Pandemic and its expansions, because it is one of the most popular games on the market. However, you may not know that Z-Man Games released a gorgeous 10th anniversary edition of Pandemic earlier this year that’s modeled after vintage first-aid kits. You can even mount it on the wall!

The only problem is that it was released with a hefty $99.99 price tag. However, numerous sellers on Amazon are offering the game for $88.99 (11% off) right now with Prime shipping. That’s still not cheap, but if you don’t own the game, or you’re a die-hard fan, it’s definitely worth considering over the standard version because the design of the entire game has been upgraded. Just check out the features:

Limited release anniversary edition comes in a custom metal case, reminiscent of old first aid kits

Detailed plastic figures and large ID cards PA the character roles for an immersive experience

A larger world map and all new art with a vintage aesthetic make this classic game shine

Wooden components are a tribute to the game’s 1st edition

As noted, the game includes figures, but you can also order them fully painted if you aren’t artistically inclined. The official description of the game reads:

“From designer Matt Leacock, Pandemic is a cooperative game of teamwork where an elite disease control team must keep four deadly diseases at bay. Each team member will have a specific ability. The Scientist, for example, only needs four cards of the same color to cure a disease, and the Quarantine Specialist can stop disease outbreaks in their city and the connected cities. With large ID cards and plastic figures, this special anniversary edition of the game will fully immerse you in your character’s role to save humanity.”

“With diseases cropping up all over the planet, Pandemic takes place on a global scale. A large world map and new art with a vintage aesthetic make this classic game shine. Use your actions strategically to travel around the world, treat diseases, and set up a network of research stations. The clock is ticking as outbreaks and epidemics spread and intensify the diseases. It will take clear communication and precise planning for your team to avert the disaster. Can you save humanity?“

