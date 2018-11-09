Walmart Reveals Huge Game Lineup For Black Friday

Some outlets have begun revealing their Black Friday deals that are coming up in a couple of weeks. And although Best Buy has a fair share of discounts, so does Walmart, as the retailer’s ad reveals a number of markdowns on popular favorites.

As expected, the company is offering a number of system bundles for dirt cheap, including the Spiderman PlayStation 4 Slim bundle for $200, as well as a special Minecraft Xbox One S bundle for $200. You can also get your hands on the regular Xbox One X 1TB bundle for just $399.

As for the games, they’re divided into different price categories, ranging from $12 to $35. We’ve listed the best deals in these brackets below, and there’s a lot to save on!

$12 and $17 Games — Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto and More

$12 Games

Mortal Kombat XL

Red Dead Redemption: Game of the Year Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Resident Evil 7

Left 4 Dead 2

Fallout 4

Need For Speed Payback

Grand Theft Auto IV

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

EA Sports UFC 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Skate 3

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Need For Speed (2016)

Doom

$17 Games

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (including Switch version)

Lego Worlds

Namco Museum Arcade Pac

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (standard)

Destiny 2

Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition

EA Sports UFC 3

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

MLB the Show 18

Rocket League: Ultimate Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Monster Hunter: World

Super Mario 3D Land

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

Donkey Kong Country Returns

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

$25 and $35 Games — God of War, Nintendo Switch Games and More

$25 Games

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Carnival Games

Rocket League Ultimate Edition (Switch)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Just Dance 2019

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch)

Nickelodeon Kart Racers

Big Buck Hunter Pro (Switch)

God of War

Detroit: Become Human

Call of Duty: WWII

The Crew 2 (Standard Edition)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition

NASCAR Heat 3

NBA Live 19

Far Cry 5

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Lego The Incredibles

$35 Games

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch)

Kirby Star Allies

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Forza Horizon 4

ARMS

Pokken Tournament DX

Lego DC Super Villains

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

Soul Calibur VI

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Edition

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

NBA 2K19

FIFA 19

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch)

Sea of Thieves

We Happy Few

NHL 19

These bargains will be available starting in-store on Thursday, November 22 at 8 PM EDT. However, some will be offered online starting the day before, Wednesday, November 21, at 10:00 PM EDT, so keep an eye on Walmart’s page for more details

Happy shopping!

