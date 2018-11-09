Gaming

Walmart Reveals Huge Game Lineup For Black Friday

Some outlets have begun revealing their Black Friday deals that are coming up in a couple of weeks. And although Best Buy has a fair share of discounts, so does Walmart, as the retailer’s ad reveals a number of markdowns on popular favorites.

As expected, the company is offering a number of system bundles for dirt cheap, including the Spiderman PlayStation 4 Slim bundle for $200, as well as a special Minecraft Xbox One S bundle for $200. You can also get your hands on the regular Xbox One X 1TB bundle for just $399.

As for the games, they’re divided into different price categories, ranging from $12 to $35. We’ve listed the best deals in these brackets below, and there’s a lot to save on!

$12 and $17 Games — Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto and More

$12 Games

  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • Red Dead Redemption: Game of the Year Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Left 4 Dead 2
  • Fallout 4
  • Need For Speed Payback
  • Grand Theft Auto IV
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • EA Sports UFC 2
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
  • Skate 3
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  • Need For Speed (2016)
  • Doom

$17 Games

  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (including Switch version)
  • Lego Worlds
  • Namco Museum Arcade Pac
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (standard)
  • Destiny 2
  • Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition
  • EA Sports UFC 3
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • MLB the Show 18
  • Rocket League: Ultimate Edition
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Super Mario 3D Land
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns
  • Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

$25 and $35 Games — God of War, Nintendo Switch Games and More

$25 Games

  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Carnival Games
  • Rocket League Ultimate Edition (Switch)
  • Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  • Just Dance 2019
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch)
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  • Big Buck Hunter Pro (Switch)
  • God of War
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • The Crew 2 (Standard Edition)
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  • The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition
  • NASCAR Heat 3
  • NBA Live 19
  • Far Cry 5
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
  • Lego The Incredibles

$35 Games

  • Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch)
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • ARMS
  • Pokken Tournament DX
  • Lego DC Super Villains
  • Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  • Soul Calibur VI
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Edition
  • For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  • NBA 2K19
  • FIFA 19
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch)
  • Sea of Thieves
  • We Happy Few
  • NHL 19

These bargains will be available starting in-store on Thursday, November 22 at 8 PM EDT. However, some will be offered online starting the day before, Wednesday, November 21, at 10:00 PM EDT, so keep an eye on Walmart’s page for more details

Happy shopping!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

