Walmart Reveals Huge Game Lineup For Black Friday

Some outlets have begun revealing their Black Friday deals that are coming up in a couple of weeks. And although Best Buy has a fair share of discounts, so does Walmart, as the retailer’s ad reveals a number of markdowns on popular favorites.
As expected, the company is offering a number of system bundles for dirt cheap, including the Spiderman PlayStation 4 Slim bundle for $200, as well as a special Minecraft Xbox One S bundle for $200. You can also get your hands on the regular Xbox One X 1TB bundle for just $399.
As for the games, they’re divided into different price categories, ranging from $12 to $35. We’ve listed the best deals in these brackets below, and there’s a lot to save on!
$12 and $17 Games — Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto and More
$12 Games
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Red Dead Redemption: Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Resident Evil 7
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Fallout 4
- Need For Speed Payback
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Skate 3
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Need For Speed (2016)
- Doom
$17 Games
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (including Switch version)
- Lego Worlds
- Namco Museum Arcade Pac
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (standard)
- Destiny 2
- Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition
- EA Sports UFC 3
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- MLB the Show 18
- Rocket League: Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Monster Hunter: World
- Super Mario 3D Land
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
$25 and $35 Games — God of War, Nintendo Switch Games and More
$25 Games
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Carnival Games
- Rocket League Ultimate Edition (Switch)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Just Dance 2019
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Big Buck Hunter Pro (Switch)
- God of War
- Detroit: Become Human
- Call of Duty: WWII
- The Crew 2 (Standard Edition)
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition
- NASCAR Heat 3
- NBA Live 19
- Far Cry 5
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Lego The Incredibles
$35 Games
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch)
- Kirby Star Allies
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Forza Horizon 4
- ARMS
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Lego DC Super Villains
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Soul Calibur VI
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Edition
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- NBA 2K19
- FIFA 19
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch)
- Sea of Thieves
- We Happy Few
- NHL 19
These bargains will be available starting in-store on Thursday, November 22 at 8 PM EDT. However, some will be offered online starting the day before, Wednesday, November 21, at 10:00 PM EDT, so keep an eye on Walmart’s page for more details
Happy shopping!
