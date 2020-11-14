Walmart Reveals Black Friday Ad for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Tons of Games

✖

Walmart’s Black Friday ad has now been revealed, and it’s got good news for those who haven’t been able to get a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X yet. If you’re one of the many who haven’t, you’ll have the opportunity to get one of the consoles during the Black Friday sales that are starting soon. The ad detailing Walmart’s plans for the holidays said each of the consoles would be available once again alongside different accessories you might want with them and a bunch of games that’ll be discounted.

The consoles of course won’t be discounted, but they’ll at least be available which is all anyone can ask for nowadays seeing how the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have been so difficult to find lately. The Walmart Black Friday ad shown below by Twitter user and video game deals expert Wario64 showed that both consoles will be available during the Black Friday deals that start on November 25th, a few days before Black Friday.

PS5 and XSX will be available on Walmart "Black Friday" apparently starting at Nov 25th 7 PM ET, online only. Good luck https://t.co/Tdb2wDvgRf — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 14, 2020

There are a few caveats to this Black Friday availability though. Like the launch of the PlayStation 5 itself, you won’t be able to go to a physical Walmart location and purchase either the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X. Instead, you’ll have to go online and hope that you’re one of the lucky few to get through the retailer’s site and successfully purchase one of the consoles. Walmart’s site has been letting people down in a big way with crashes and instant sellouts of the PlayStation 5 this week, so hopefully it’ll be better prepared on November 25th when the deals go live.

It’s also worth noting that nowhere on the ad above were there references to the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition or the Xbox Series S. While we may very well see those on sale as well during the Black Friday event, it’s probably best to assume you’ll be paying for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X given that they’re the only ones shown.

Whether you’re successful or not in getting one or both of the new consoles from the event, Walmart will at least have a bunch of different games on sale which will be discounted unlike the consoles. Games for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One go as low as $15 during the sale, so there’s a good chance you’ll at least find something from it even if it’s not a console.

