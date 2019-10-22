Walmart Black Friday Deals Leaked, Includes Incredible PS4 and Switch Deals

Walmart’s Black Friday deals have reportedly leaked, or at least a sliver of them. More specifically, a new image has surfaced online that alleges to be taken from Walmart‘s Black Friday ad. And, as you would expect, it features big savings on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox One. Of course, the leak should be taken with a grain of salt, but all of the deals appear completely plausible, and more or less line up with what the retailer had going on last year for the commercial holiday.

So, if this leak is real, then Walmart will be offering the PS4 1TB Slim for just $150, which means 50 percent off, which means $150 in savings. Meanwhile, if you want the PS4 1TB Pro, then it will be offering that for $100 off. So, rather than charge the usual $400, it will be charging $300. Unfortunately, none of the consoles are bundles, meaning there’s no games being offered with them.

If you’re looking for an Xbox One, then the retailer will have the Xbox One S All Digital Edition — which includes Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3. With this deal, all you’ll need to do is fork over $150. In other words, you’ll save $100.

Lastly, Walmart has a little somethin’ for gamers looking to cop a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday. More specifically, Walmart will — reportedly — be offering the regular Nintendo Switch for $200, which is $100 off its normal price. This deal will include both the grey Nintendo Switch and the Switch with the blue and orange/red joy-cons. In addition to the base Nintendo Switch, Walmart will also — reportedly — have the Nintendo Switch Lite for $50 off, meaning it will ring up at $150. Of course, the Nintendo Switch Lite just released in September, so this is a decent offering.

Unfortunately, that’s where the “leaked” deals end. And again, it’s important to remember these deals could be fake or inaccurate. Thankfully, Black Friday is only a month away so we won’t have to wait very long for the official ads.

