Walmart’s Massive E3 Leak Blamed on Glitch

In case you missed the news earlier this week, Walmart’s Canadian site accidentally revealed a number of unannounced video games that could be potential reveals for E3. These include a number of surprises, including Borderlands 3; a new Assassin’s Creed; Just Cause 4; the return of Splinter Cell; and a sequel to Bethesda’s cult hit Rage.

So how did this happen? Did someone jump the gun over at Walmart or was a wrong button simply pressed? It turns out that it was a “glitch,” according to the company.

Motherboard recently reached out to the retail giant about how the game listings showed up. “Walmart experienced a technical glitch that allowed certain items to be posted to our website for a short period of time,” Anika Malik, director of corporate affairs for Walmart Canada, explained in an email to the site. “The items posted were speculative in nature and only game publishers can confirm the announcement of a release. We apologize for any confusion this has caused. Like the gaming community, Walmart looks forward with anticipation to those announcements.”

It sounds a bit suspect though. A glitch? Not to mention that it was for particular titles and not even more games across the board, like with what Nintendo is planning for the Switch; or what Sony may be up to.

There also appears to be slight legitimacy to this list. Bethesda has been teasing Rage 2 in a couple of different ways since the accidental leak instead of vehemently denying the game list. Other companies haven’t really responded, indicating that there might be some slight truth to it. We are due for a new Gears of War after all; and a new Assassin’s Creed for 2019 sounds about right, considering that previous rumors suggested it could take place in Greece.

Whatever’s being planned, we won’t have to wait too much longer to see what comes around. E3 2018 is set to take place this June and the companies behind most of these games have pre-show press conferences ready to go. So we’ll see which of these are legitimate and which ones are “speculative” at best.

But fingers crossed that we get Splinter Cell‘s return. Because Sam Fisher is such a badass.