Huge, Unannounced AAA Games Leak From Walmart Listing

A recent leak courtesy of Walmart shows that we have a big year ahead of us for gaming. The Canada office just uploaded a ton of placeholder spots for titles which seems to confirm a lot of speculation for what’s next. And can we just point out that Borderlands 3 is on there? Because Borderlands 3 is on there.

Now some of these titles we already knew were on the way, such as Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Super Smash Bros, and the Final Fantasy VII Remake. But some of the titles were more in that gray area where they were confirmed in all but actual confirmation, such as Borderlands 3. Just Cause 4, Gears of War 5, and The Last of Us 2 are all titles that have high anticipation levels, and as gamers – it’s a little difficult not to get excited.

Walmart CA listings https://t.co/MhwlNGn6s1

Just Cause 4

Splinter Cell

Dragon Quest 2 (PS4/XBO)

LEGO DC Villans

Borderlands 3

Rage 2

Gears of War 5

Forza Horizons 5

Assassin’s Creed pic.twitter.com/TF0mxnxkES — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 9, 2018

With Destiny 2’s latest expansion ‘Warmind’ coming under fire for “false advertising,” it is interesting to also see the Destiny Comet listing by Activision, which is reportedly the team’s “full focus” right now despite Warmind having just launched. Will it be done in a way that won’t cause a huge backlash for once? We can only dream and wait for an official announcement, until then – back to the speculation!

Now leaks like this are nothing new and they’re not always accurate. We’ve seen “boo boos” in the past where it was nothing more than a clerical error based upon speculation, but this close to E3? It’s time to look at these a bit more seriously. Usually when the big announcements go live, they’ll immediately show up in retail stores everywhere with the pre-order status unlocked. It’s very possible that these pre-order place holders were prematurely set live, though Walmart has yet to comment on the leak.

At the time this article was written, the place holder titles are still available to see and most of them have the standard December 31st placeholder date. Which of the above titles has you the most excited? Share your thoughts with us the comment section below and let us know what you’re looking forward to the most this year!