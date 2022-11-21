Walmart Black Friday 2022: First PS5 Restocks Drop Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart has revealed that PS5 restocks will be part of their Black Friday 2022 plans, noting that you'll have three chances to score the console for the holidays. What's more, you won't need to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of most of the drops, though it is likely to help your odds. That, combined with the apparent improvement of PS5 stock levels in recent months, means that this might be your best chance yet to score the elusive console. Your first chance is happening today, November 21st, and everything you need to know can be found right here.

As noted, you will have as many as three chances to purchase the Playstation 5 for $499, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, the PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $559 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $459, though there's no guarantee that every variant will be available for each event. The Ragnarok bundles are the only confirmed releases for 11/21. The console drops will happen at the following times:

Monday, 11/21, at 12p ET online for Walmart+ members (you can sign up for Walmart+ here)

online for Walmart+ members (you can sign up for Walmart+ here) Wednesday, 11/23, at 12p ET online for all customers

online for all customers Black Friday, 11/25, in-stores for all customers

As for the rest of Walmart's 2022 Black Friday plans, the next event also takes place today, November 21st ,with deals that begin at 4pm PT / 7pm ET for the general public here at Walmart.com. However, if you are a paid Walmart+ member, you'll be able to jump into the sale early starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Note that the deals are not open to Walmart+ members on a 30-day trial. You can sign up for a Walmart+ membership right here. In addition to unlimited free shipping, the membership also includes a subscription to Paramount+, member savings on fuel, and more.

You can check out a sneak peek at the best deals that will drop in the third round of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days 2022 event below. When they go live, you'll be able to find them all right here.

Walmart Black Friday Event 3 Gaming and Toy Deals:

Walmart Black Friday Event 3 Tech Deals:

Walmart Black Friday Event 3 Home and Kitchen Deals:

Walmart Black Friday Event 3 Apparel Deals:

Select sleepwear for the entire family starting at $6

Select men's and women's apparel starting at $13

Select men's and women's activewear starting at $19

When are Walmart's Black Friday Deals Events?



If you miss out on Walmart's early Black Friday 2022 events, don't worry. There will be additional events launching in the coming weeks. The official schedule is listed below.

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., had the following to say about this year's Black Friday events:

"Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year. Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season's best gifts while delivering incredible savings like only Walmart can. That's why we continue to challenge ourselves to offer an unparalleled Black Friday experience each year, giving customers more of what they love – more opportunities to shop even bigger savings on Walmart's best assortment of gifts, easily and conveniently, online or in our stores."