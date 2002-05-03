Wal-Mart Offering a ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Slim Bundle For Just $200 (UPDATE: Gone, But It Could Be Back)

UPDATE: Sigh. Looks like Wal-Mart has taken the listing down. Whoever got it...consider yourself lucky.

BUT don't be surprised if it resurfaces in a few weeks. I mean, a $200 Spider-Man PS4? Who wouldn't pick that up for the holidays?

ORIGINAL STORY: If you've been looking to pick up a PlayStation 4 to check out the glorious effort that is Insomniac Games' Spider-Man -- but didn't necessarily want to fork over the cash for a deluxe-priced PlayStation 4 Pro -- Wal-Mart might just have the deal for you.

The company has begun advertising what appears to be a new custom bundle for the webslinger, featuring a black 1TB PlayStation 4 system (not Pro, but Slim) featuring a copy of the game packed in. And what's more, it appears to have priced said bundle for a mere $199. That's lower than the PS4 Slim has been this year, with the lowest point being about $250.

Yep, that means this is probably the cheapest PS4 Slim bundle on the market at the moment. We're not sure if that's a pricing error on Wal-Mart's part or not, but it's as good a deal as you're going to get when it comes to getting your hands on a PlayStation 4 and a copy of Spider-Man. The box doesn't indicate whether it's a physical or digital copy, but you'll be playing the heck out of this game and that's what counts, we believe.

The bundle looks to be available for either free two-day delivery or pick-up at your local location, and based on what we've been researching, there are a number of stores that have the system in stock. So this may be as good a time as any to jump on board the PS4 train, especially if you've been looking to see what this game is all about.

There is a slim chance (not a pun, we swear) that the price could go back up, as Wal-Mart may have listed this early in an effort to possibly tease what it has planned for Black Friday in just a few weeks. So you may want to opt for store pickup if you can, taking advantage of the deal while the getting's good. Ordering for shipping, you might still get it, but there's also a chance Wal-Mart could can the order in favor of one that's the regular price -- in this case, what we may assume is $299.

Still, there has been some hints that a price drop for both the PlayStation 4 Slim and the PlayStation 4 Pro could be coming in time for Black Friday, a similar tactic to what Sony did last year. And Spider-Man would be an ideal item to include in said bundles, so players can experience the web-slinger's adventures. So if you miss out on this one, don't feel bad -- Wal-Mart could easily bring it back for another go.

But don't miss out now. You can order here and experience Spider-Man greatness for yourself! The game is also available separately for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.