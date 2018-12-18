Strategy Board Game Favorites Come With a Free $20 Walmart Gift Card

A huge deal on strategy board game favorites is happening right now at Walmart where $10 and $20 eGift cards are added in as a free bonus!

You can shop the entire sale right here with free 2-day shipping. Ticket to Ride / Ticket to Ride Europe / Ticket to Ride First Journey, Catan 5th Edition, Pandemic, and 7 Wonders are eligible for the $20 gift card, which effectively brings their prices down to all-time low levels. Other games like Carcassone, Dixit, and Splendor include a $10 eGift card bonus. Jump on this deal while you can because it won’t last long. Even if you already own these games, they might be worth picking up for someone else. A little gift for them, and a little gift for you!

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Walmart is also running a sale on best-selling family board games with prices that are at least 50% off. The lineup includes Monopoly, Game of Life, Bopt It!, Twister, Apples to Apples, and more. There’s even a promotion going on adult party games that offers a $10 Walmart eGift card with each purchase. It includes games like Cards Against Humanity, Exploding Kittens, and Bears vs Babies.

If you’re looking for additional ways to cash in on your $10 and $20 eGift cards, check out Walmart’s complete list of active deals. Or you could just use them to buy more board games.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.