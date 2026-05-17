This Incredible Cozy RPG by Square Enix Deserves a Sequel Now More Than Ever

Cozy games have become one of the fastest-growing genres in modern gaming. What was once considered a niche category built mostly around farming simulators and life sims has evolved into a massive market spanning RPGs, crafting games, exploration adventures, and narrative-driven experiences. Some of my favorite games have taken the cozy element and intertwined it with other genres, but Square Enix is responsible for one of my favorites. It went beyond simple farming and social relationships, incorporating dungeon crawling, combat, and large-scale storytelling. Yet for all this, it was underappreciated.

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Harvestella first launched on November 4th, 2022, and represented more than a new IP for Square Enix. Harvestella blended farming simulation mechanics with action RPG combat and a larger fantasy narrative, but also served as the studio’s entry into the cozy genre. With the Nintendo Switch 2 era beginning to ramp up and cozy games becoming more popular than ever, the timing feels perfect for Square Enix to revisit the franchise. Harvestella already stood out because of its deeper RPG mechanics and emotional storytelling, but a sequel could expand those ideas into something truly special.

Harvestella Was a Unique RPG That Never Got Enough Attention

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When Harvestella launched in 2022, many players initially assumed it would simply be Square Enix’s version of a traditional farming sim. On the surface, it shared familiar mechanics involving crops, cooking, fishing, and village life. However, the game quickly revealed itself to be much more ambitious than many expected. Unlike most cozy farming games, Harvestella placed a huge emphasis on RPG storytelling and combat. Players explored large regions, fought monsters in real-time combat, unlocked job classes, and uncovered mysteries tied to the world’s changing seasons.

The game balanced relaxing daily routines with dramatic story developments in a way that felt very different from most farm sims on the market. Additionally, the world itself helped separate Harvestella from competitors. The concept of Quietus, a deadly season that threatens life and agriculture, gave the game an underlying tension rarely seen in cozy RPGs. That contrast between peaceful farming and existential danger made the setting memorable. Players could spend one moment tending crops and the next exploring dangerous dungeons or uncovering secrets about the world’s collapse.

Personally, one of the most impressive things about Harvestella was how sincere it felt. Square Enix clearly approached the game as more than a trend-chasing farming simulator. The soundtrack, art direction, and character writing gave the world emotional weight, and many players ended up far more attached to the story than they initially expected. It may not have had the depth seen in Final Fantasy, but it appealed to me in ways that easily reminded me of Square Enix’s iconic series.

A Sequel Could Greatly Expand the RPG and Farming Systems

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While Harvestella had strong foundations, it also left plenty of room for growth. A sequel could easily refine and expand many of the systems that already worked well in the original game. Combat is one area with enormous potential. The original featured multiple job classes and real-time action mechanics, but encounters could occasionally feel repetitive over longer play sessions. A sequel could introduce deeper combo systems, more party customization, improved enemy variety, and larger-scale boss encounters.

The farming systems could also become more dynamic. Seasonal events, larger farms, customizable homesteads, expanded crafting, and cooperative multiplayer would all fit naturally within the franchise. Cozy game fans love personalization, and more freedom in how players design their farms and homes would immediately increase replay value. I’d also love to see more emphasis on other activities, like fishing, raising animals, and more activities to enjoy with the game’s characters.

The Nintendo Switch 2 could make a huge difference technically as well. One criticism aimed at the original game involved performance limitations on Switch hardware. A sequel designed around stronger hardware could deliver larger areas, smoother performance, improved visuals, and more detailed environments without sacrificing the game’s relaxing atmosphere. This would let a sequel take advantage of the growing audience for this type of game, create something that stands out today, and gain more attention than Harvestella.

The Cozy Elements and Relationships Could Become Even Better

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One of Harvestella’s strongest qualities was its cast of characters and emotional atmosphere. Relationship building already played an important role in the original game, but a sequel could expand those systems significantly. More dialogue variety, dynamic town events, expanded romance systems, and deeper companion interactions would help make the world feel even more alive. Cozy games thrive when players become emotionally attached to communities, and Harvestella already had strong foundations in that area.

The daily structure also worked extremely well. Returning home after dungeon exploration to cook meals, organize crops, and interact with villagers created a satisfying gameplay loop. That balance between adventure and comfort is exactly why cozy RPG hybrids have become so popular. Players enjoy feeling productive without constant stress or pressure. Some cozy games can put too much pressure on doing everything, but I never felt that in Harvestella, and it allowed me to play at my own pace.

A sequel could lean even harder into seasonal storytelling and world-building. Festivals, evolving towns, weather systems, and larger player choices could all deepen immersion. Since the original game already revolved around the changing seasons and Quietus, there are countless opportunities to make the world feel even more reactive and alive, both in its characters and environments. This could also extend into its storytelling, putting greater emphasis on a large-scale plot, but also on the smaller narrative elements of the towns and their residents.

Most importantly, the original game proved there is already an audience for this type of experience. It performed especially well on Nintendo Switch, which makes the timing for a sequel particularly interesting as the Switch 2 begins attracting attention in its second year. A new Harvestella with expanded mechanics, improved visuals, and deeper social systems could easily become one of Square Enix’s strongest modern RPGs and show that it can compete with the best cozy games.

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