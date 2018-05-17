Warcraft Film Auction Lets You Own a Piece of the Actual Set

Duncan Jones delivered the Warcraft movie back in 2016 and for a video game film, it actually did pretty well among certain critic crowds while completely missing the mark with others. Still, to see Durotan team up with Anduin Lothar on the big screen was a treat for Warcraft fans, though it did deviate from lore a bit. If you were like me and were a part of those that thoroughly enjoyed the experience, you can now keep a piece of it for yourself – forever!

The above items are just a few that are available to bid on, ranging from a measly 100 dollars, all the way up into the thousands. That is, of course, if that’s where the bidding spectrum stays. It could go up even higher, it’s only just started.

Armor, decor, even horse accessories are all available to purchase for the die-hard Warcraft fan. Not to mention there’s a giant Durotan bust, which … as a huge fan and long-time Horde player – YES, PLEASE.

The auction itself is going on right now and will run until May 25th at 9 AM PT. That’s quite a bit of time for those prices to hike way up, but does give a little wiggle room for those looking to scurry up the funds. Still, it’s pretty neat to see actual pieces from the film that accessible. The ultimate collector’s shopping experience, it’s pretty exciting!

But just because there is the auction going on now doesn’t mean much for a sequel. Duncan Jones has said previously that it’s all kind of up in the air at the moment.

Speaking with Joblo about the success of the first film and the possibility of a follow-up, Jones had this to say:

I would love to and it’s such a weird one, WARCRAFT. I mean, I think it has the highest divergency between fan ratings and critical ratings of any movie. But it really did. It has this really weird split, and then obviously, the financial side in the US was not what it needed to be, but it did do great internationally. So it’s such a unique case. It’s a truly unique case. No one really knows why or if a sequel will get made at this point. And I think no one is kind of ready to pull the trigger one way or the other. One of the things you’ll probably notice or be aware of with the studios is, it’s very easy to say no to things. It’s very hard to say yes because that’s when you get fired. You don’t get fired for saying no. You get fired to saying yes. And with a WARCRAFT sequel, no one wants to pull the trigger.

So we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Maybe at some point, someone will say, “You know what? It made so much money in China. Let’s just make it.” And assume that the international is what’s gonna make it successful, but I’m still waiting. I’m hoping they do it.

As a huge fan of Warcraft and World of Warcraft, I would love to see him take another swing at the film. Though there were parts that had the vanilla player in me cringe, overall I actually really enjoyed the movie. I’d love to see him dive even more into the lore – or even see a different film all together. Can I put my dib in for an Illidian movie? Please and thank you.

Interested in putting a bid in yourself on a piece of film history? Check out the wares right here!