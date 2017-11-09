Warcraft, StarCraft, And Diablo Skins Are Making Their Way To Overwatch

It looks like the Blizzard World new map for Overwatch isn’t the only crossover happening for the hit FPS. New skins, emotes, highlight intros and more are all inbound for all 26 heroes, and that includes pretty epic crossovers with some of their other popular franchises like World of Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft. And don’t worry! These aren’t event skins, so there is no time limit on when players can earn them with the basic loot box system. Either play to earn, or you can purchase them with in-game currency. Player’s choice!

New cosmetics are coming to Overwatch in early 2018!



Unlock skins, emotes, highlights intros, and more for all 26 heroes. pic.twitter.com/AZVFeSx3nt — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 3, 2017

What’s new:

Below are the 8 new skins available for the Heroes of Overwatch – Can we just admire that there is now a Butcher Roadhog?!

Barbarian Zarya

Blackhand Doomfist

Butcher Roadhog

Crusader Reinhardt

Ecopoint Mei

Magni Bronzebeard Torbjörn

Nova Widowmaker

Immortal Orisa

Arguably the best part (You know, besides the gorgeous Nova Widowmaker) is that they aren’t going to be timed exclusives, as mentioned before. No matter what season it is, no matter what event taking place, these new cross-over skins will be available to earn and show off no matter the time of year.

Join me in GLORIOUS combat!

Unfortunately, we don’t have a set release time yet for when these epic new skins will launch, but we do know that they will be available sometime early next year! It’s also possible that even more new skins will be available in this crossover heaven … Demon Hunter, perhaps?

