Warfame Ghoul Purge Bounties Update Live – Huge Patch Brings Customization, New Enemies, And Tons More

In a sea of holiday updates with festive decorations and holiday cheer, Warframe comes right in to blow it all out of the water. Warframe‘s Ghoul Purge is available now and brings with it new enemies, new weapons, and a whole new experience. Check out the reveal trailer below to see the action up close:

It’s not just about the new enemies either, like the ones below, but new weapons and a few other key additions to the base game. See what’s new with neat weapon types, new personal quarters customisation, and more in the full patch notes just released (It’s a big one!):

Ghoul Purge will introduce these new Grineer Ghoul Enemies and Variants:

GHOUL AUGER

Known colloquially as the ‘drill sergeant’, the Augur is fast-grown into its enhancements. As with all Ghouls, no regard is given to the proper development of its higher functions. Cantilevered leg augments propel the unit toward the fray at speed, while over- and under-mounted extendable drill carriages magnify both reach and penetrating power.

GHOUL AUGER ALPHA

Whether through aberrant cognition or sheer brutality one specimen always moves to the front of each pack. It is from this individual that the other units take their lead.



GHOUL DEVOURER

Vay Hek’s personal favorite, the Devourer is a maximal terror unit. Draped in shreds of the diapause bag that birthed it, this gap-mawed monstrosity barrels toward prey with furious intensity. Wrist-mounted hooks are welded to elbow joints and hyperpowered by a myotechnological winch system for maximum impact-and-pull.

GHOUL EXPIRED

The Expired are Ghouls who have succumbed to malnutrition or environmental poisoning during the early stages of development. Their backup nervous systems continue to drive them forward, however, making them ideal suicide troops.

GHOUL EXPIRED DESERTER

Why this emaciated monstrosity chose to abandon its pack remains to be seen.

GHOUL RICTUS

So named for its terrifying leer, the Rictus (AKA ‘the Sawman’) lives to divide and conquer its foes – literally.



GHOUL RICTUS ALPHA

This specimen shows evidence of advanced cognitive abilities and greater, if rudimentary, situational analysis. Cold blooded and ruthless, t is easy to see how this specimen led its pack so ably.

New Tenno Weapons:

CORINTH

Deliver a massive punch with each blast of this shotgun, or launch a round that explodes mid-air knocking down nearby enemies.

Find this weapon or its Blueprint in the Market today!

GUNSEN

Lacerate attackers with two razor sharp warfans.

Find this weapon or its Blueprint in the Market or Tenno Research lab today!

New Stance:

Fans: Slicing Feathers! Twirling acrobatic slashes with a refined touch!

New Grineer Weapons:

QUARTAKK

Annihilate targets with four simultaneous shots from this high-caliber Grineer rifle.

Find this weapon in the Market or from Ghoul Bounty rewards today!

STUBBA

Inflict rapid-fire bursts of pain with this Grineer submachine gun.

Find this weapon in the Market or from Ghoul Bounty rewards today!

New Grineer Cosmetics:

MAGGOR SYANDANA

Victory over the Grineer, draped across your shoulders.

MAGGOR ARMOR BUNDLE

Grineer plate, trophies from battle on the Plains of Eidolon.

New Grineer Bundle:

MAGGOR ASSAULT PACK

Make a devastating entrance with the Maggor Assault Pack. Includes the Quartakk quad-barrelled assault rifle and hard-hitting Stubba submachinegun, with matching Maggor armor and syandana.

Invite Players to Your Orbiter!

Warframe’s shared-world experience now expands to your Orbiter with the option to invite your friends to come aboard! Players have been requesting this feature ever since we introduced the Landing Crafts back in Update 14. If you played back then, you’ll remember cabin space was very limited, but it has expanded over the years. To make room for your squad, we’re expanding your Orbiter further by adding the new Personal Quarters!

To receive the new Personal Quarters Segment Blueprint, you must complete The War Within. Players who have already completed the quest will receive the Blueprint automatically in their inbox.

Customize your Personal Quarters!

Vignettes: Choose the centerpiece of your Personal Quarters from the following 8 Vignettes. Each Vignette adds its own ambiance and flare to your space.

Earth Vignette

Aquarium Vignette

Cephalon Vignette

Europa Vignette

Eidolon Vignette

Mars Vignette

Kuva Fortress Vignette

Purchase Vignettes individually from the selection list, or all of them from the “Vignette Bundle” located in the Market.

Stencils: Add some color and theme your Quarters’ walls with Stencils!

Corpus Stencil

Grineer Queens Stencil

Grineer Stencil

Ostron Stencil

Tenno Stencil

Purchase Stencils individually from the selection list or from the Market.

Aquarium: Bring home the fish you’ve caught from the Plains with your own Aquarium! Simply select “Customize Quarters” to pick the tank you want to house fish from your inventory. Fish will be removed from your inventory, but can be retrieved at any time from your tanks.

Warframe Display: Put your Warframe on display! Choose from your loadouts to showcase your best look in full scale.

Somachord: Add ambiance to your Orbiter with the Somachord! Unlock songs by locating and scanning Somachord Tones scattered throughout the Solar System. Find them all to complete songs!

Increased Decoration Capacity:

To accommodate all the new decorations coming in Update 23, capacity has been split into 4 different areas (Transference Room, Helminth Infirmary, Personal Quarters, and everything in between) with a capacity of 1200 EACH to hold all your ship’s flair.

And since we know some of you really enjoy personalizing your Orbiter, we will be overhauling decoration placement to be more streamlined in 2018! These currently unreleased changes (discussed in Devstream #103) will include grid snapping, placing floating decorations, and much more!

New Orbiter Decorations!

Warframe Articula: Posable scale models of your favorite Warframes are here! To place, open your decoration tool and select “Warframe Articula”. Once you’ve found the perfect spot, customize by selecting from your existing loadouts, choosing a pose from the “Warframe Gun Pose Set”, and swapping weapons! Due to their complexity, Articula take more Capacity than most decorations so placement will be limited. For example, you won’t be able to place a large number of Articula like you can with Noggles.

Trees, Planters and more!

Explore a new line of decorations including some plants and decorative toys for your Companions!

New Operator Animation Sets!

There is a new Operator customization option available: School specific animations!

Zenurik, Naramon, Unairu, Madurai, and Vazarin have their own set of idle animations. These are freely for the school of your choice. If you unlock each school, each set becomes available for your operator!

Captura improvements: Archwing & DoF!