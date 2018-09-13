‘Warframe’ Arriving On Nintendo Switch This November

Earlier this summer, we reported that the developers at Panic Button were hard at work on a port of the free-to-play hit Warframe for Nintendo Switch. And now we know just when it’ll be coming our way!

During today’s Nintendo Direct, the publishing team at Digital Extremes confirmed that the game will be available for digital download on the Switch starting November 20. It’ll bring yet another free-to-play hit for the system, alongside the previously released Paladins, as well as the juggernaut Fortnite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Having amassed 38 million registered users over its five-year growth cycle on multiple systems, Digital Extremes’ AAA free-to-play game offers Nintendo Switch players an unparalleled blend of fast, fluid combat, deep RPG and customization systems, and a constantly evolving stream of updates, all couched in an imaginative science fiction setting,” the company noted in its press release.

Panic Button’s work on the Switch is unparalleled, thanks to its efforts with Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, as well as the forthcoming Doom Eternal. And Warframe should be yet another notch in their belt, and a big hit with Switch owners this holiday season.

“In Warframe you will master the Warframe armor as the enigmatic Tenno, a race of ancient warriors wielding blade and gun, who are awakened from centuries of cryo-sleep by a mysterious guide, the Lotus, to restore order throughout the Solar System. Tenno will experiment with Warframe’s blisteringly fast Parkour movement system, giving them the ability to Wall-Dash up walls, Bullet Jump across vast terrain and Dive-Kick into a teeming crowd of Grineer, among other moves. Eager Tenno will lose countless hours acquiring a variety of Warframes (36 and counting) to best suit their play style, as well as new weapons and gear, crafting specialized weapons and customizing their Warframe, weapons, ships and looks to make the ultimate Fashion Frame statement!” Digital Extremes noted in the press release.

You can see the game in action through the trailer above. This’ll be a fun one for those looking for a battle over the holidays. (Hey, those Thanksgiving dinners sure have a way of making people aggressive. What if the turkey’s burnt?!)