Warframe Finally Adding Two Long Overdue Features

Warframe is finally adding two new features to the game that fans have been requesting for quite some time. Specifically, those features happen to be crossplay and cross-saves, which have become commonly requested additions to many live service titles over the years. And while these features might finally be coming to Warframe in the future, we still don't currently know when they'll actually be arriving.

News of crossplay and cross-saves coming to Warframe was confirmed today by developer Digital Extremes as part of Tennocon, which is the online convention that involves all things related to the franchise. For the time being, the team behind Warframe is said to purely be "in development" when it comes to these new aspects of the game. As such, it sounds as though they still could be a bit far off from actually arriving. Still, the announcement on its own was one that was met with widespread excitement from the Warframe community. It finally means that anyone who wants to play the game with one another but might be separated by certain platforms will now have a way to still share an experience.

Play anywhere. With anyone. Cross Play and Cross Save are coming to #Warframe on all platforms, including mobile. Officially in development. pic.twitter.com/JtjyeuWbBC — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) July 17, 2021

Perhaps the most interesting part of this announcement involves another aspect of Warframe that Digital Extremes revealed today as well. Specifically, the studio unveiled that Warframe is also now scheduled to come to mobile devices in the future. Not much was said about this version of the game, but crossplay and cross-saves will both be compatible with mobile iterations of Warframe as well once all of these features arrive.

For the time being, Warframe is still available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. We'll keep you in the loop regarding these future updates to the game moving forward here on ComicBook.com.

