Warframe Demo Shows Over 30 Minutes of New Fortuna Update

Warframe is getting a new update called Fortuna that’s coming later in the year, developer Digital Extremes announced.

News of the update was shared just yesterday during the annual TennoCon event when Digital Extremes showed off the trailer above that previewed the Fortuna update before it’s out this fall. Hunting, customization options, and more are all shipping with the update, though you might not get all of that just from the trailer. Digital Extremes followed it up though with a full 32-minute gameplay demo of the update that starts with the trailer and ends with a preview of Codename: Railjack, that trailer found below.

“Welcome to Venus. Beneath the sludge and the snow of this open landscape lives the neon city of Fortuna, home of the Solaris United,” Digital Extreme’s summary of the Fortuna update reads. “Barter for supplies, build your own modular gun, then grab a hoverboard and ride out over the mountains and coolant rivers of the Orb Vallis.”

The update is one of many expansions to be released for the game since it first came out in 2013, and you don’t even have to pay anything to enjoy the update or the base game. Warframe is free-to-play on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, so you can download it now ahead of the Fortuna update to get starting before all the hunting and weapon crafting gets added in the fall update.

While Warframe is already available for all of the platforms mentioned above, it’s also coming to another console. In a mostly unexpected announcement that came the same day as news of the Fortuna update, Digital Extremes said that the online action game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch as well. The developers shared a trailer for the Nintendo Switch version as well during TennoCon 2018 to show off what the game will look like when it comes to a Nintendo console for the first time. Digital Extremes will still be handling the development of this version while Panic Button will be handling the port, a developer that’s brought other games like Rocket League and Wolfenstein to the Nintendo Switch.

The Fortuna update is scheduled to launch later this year, but there’s no exact timeframe that’s been announced yet. You can watch the full demo above though to see more of the content and learn about how everything works as Digital Extremes explains the finer details of hoverboards and hunting.