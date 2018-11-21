‘Warframe’ Now Available On Nintendo Switch

If you've been looking for another awesome free-to-play game to enjoy on your Nintendo Switch, relax -- Panic Button has you covered.

The developers behind the impressive Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Doom ports on the Switch has teamed up with Digital Extremes to bring Warframe to the console. This game has been popular on the PC/console front for years, and now a new audience can see what it's all about.

The launch trailer can be seen above and gives you an idea of just what kind of multiplayer antics you can expect, with various combat scenarios just waiting for you to check out. And the ability to "fight anywhere" makes this an ideal game for either handheld or television play.

On top of that, those who check out the game between now and December 4 will be able to score a free bonus pack of items. Check out the breakdown below.

This pack includes:

50,000 Credits

The legal tender of the Origin System. Credits are used to buy new Weapons and Warframes, but they're also used to upgrade Mods -- the primary source of gear power in Warframe.

3-Day Affinity Booster

With this Booster, all of your gear will rank up faster. As you play, your Weapons and Warframes will gain Affinity and rank up. Ranking up increases the Mod Capacity of an item, so you can equip those upgraded Mods.

Orokin Reactor

Immediately doubles the Mod Capacity of any Warframe. Install this Reactor on your Warframe's Upgrade screen.

Immediately doubles the Mod Capacity of any Weapon. Install this Catalyst on your Weapon's Upgrade screen.

Forma

When a Warframe or Weapon reaches max rank, you can choose to install a Forma on the Upgrade screen. Forma resets the rank of an item back to 0, but it Polarizes a Mod Slot to save on Mod Capacity. Forma is mostly used later in the game, but when you're ready, it's there for you.

The site did note that "you will need to unlock the Comms Segment in-game in order to receive the Inbox message and gifts. The Comms Segment can be obtained by completing the first Quest, Vor's Prize." But that should be easy enough to do.

Congrats to both Panic Button and Digital Extremes on this game's launch. Now let's see what kind of audience checks it out.

Warframe is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.