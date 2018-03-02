Warframe ‘Shrine of Eidolon’ Update Drops Next Week With Balancing and Mastery Ranking Changes

This morning Warframe announced that, starting next week, players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will be be able to enjoy the Shrine of the Eidolon update, which will ushering in some huge shifts in Mastery Ranking for 150 weapons, and balance changes for a handful of Warframes (which were not specified). Check out the quick preview trailer above!

“Rumors from Cetus have spread about sightings of towering, magnificent creatures haunting the Plains of Eidolon at night. In the past, Ostron legends have told in hushed accounts of long dormant Eidolons rising again in special conditions. Debuting together in Devstream 103, the Gantulyst is a towering new beast, nearly twice the size of the original Teralyst (first introduced with Plains of Eidolon), wielding a rock for an arm and capable of hurling a massive ball of energy that rotates and radiates powerful beams of Sentient energy in all directions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Hydrolyst is a toxic, deadly creature more powerful than its giant brethren. It creates toxic storm clouds, pouring out poisonous Sentient energy that deals constant damage, challenging the most experienced Tenno like never before.”

The press release also details a new form of transportation that will make it easier for you to get from point A to point B while navigating the Plains. “With the introduction of the ridable Dargyn, a solo airborne craft used by Grineer to patrol, players can power-glide across geography more quickly than on foot or light up unsuspecting Grineer combatants with built-in weaponry. Regardless of experience level, squads can coordinate teams of two, three of four to dominate Earth’s skies day or night.”

Feel like you’re missing out? You are, actually! Warframe has emerged as one of the best free-to-play games on console, and you can go download it for free right now. The game has received praise for its tight combat, longevity, developer support, and transparency with monetization.