Warframe PS5 Release Date Revealed

Now that the PlayStation 5 has officially been released to the masses, players have been diving into a slew of epic titles on the new console. In addition to a hefty amount of launch titles, a lot more are set to make their way to PS5 in the next few weeks -- including Warframe. The fan-favorite free-to-play co-op will be officially heading to PS5 this Thursday, November 26th. The news was confirmed by the game's developer, Digital Extremes, who announced the news via a post on their website.

"Jump into your Orbiter, prepare your Squad and get ready to experience the best Warframe has to offer," the announcement reads in part. "See the Origin System in a whole new way with dynamic lighting that makes open worlds like the Plains of Eidolon, Orb Vallis and Cambion Drift look more beautiful than ever before. Running at up to 4k resolution and 60 FPS means no detail will escape your eye as you dive right into your next Mission! You can also expect improved loading times across the entire game, thanks to the next-generation solid-state drive. Plus, the addition of the new Adaptive Triggers feature on the DualSense controller will make each melee Weapon swing or trigger pull feel much more impactful."

Digital Extremes also reminded fans of Warframe's 7 Year Anniversary Celebration, which will award fans with freebies and an opportunity to earn other pieces of gear between now and December 2nd. Players who log in before December 2nd at 2pm ET will receive the Paracesis Obsidian Skin, Obsidian Monast Sugatra, a fully-built Forma and a 3-Day Resource Booster, and have the opportunity to complete limited-time Anniversary Alerts to earn Noggles, Weapon Skins and more.

While Warframe has been around since 2013, it has evolved and developed in some pretty surprising ways. The game allows players to embody members of the Tenno, ancient warriors who have woken up in Earth's distant future and are quickly engaged in a war with different space colonies.

Warframe is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As mentioned above, it will be available on PlayStation 5 on November 26th.