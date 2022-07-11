Warhammer 40K Reveals Its Most Metal Figure Yet

Warhammer 40,000 has given fans a sneak peak at one of its most horrifying and awesome figures yet. Over the weekend, Games Workshop officially revealed a brand new version of Angron, the leader of the traitorous World Eaters. The new figure shows Angron is his Daemon form, wearing the remnants of his Space Marines armor and looking gnarly as heck. This marks the first time that Angron has gotten a Warhammer 40K figure in decades, and Angron looks to be one of the year's biggest releases. You can check out the new Angron figure below:

(Photo: Games Workshop)

Angron is actually a bit of a tragic figure within Warhammer 40K lore, having once been a gladiator slave who was forcibly implanted with enhancements known as the Butcher's Nails. After leading an uprising against his former masters, Angron was singled out by the Emperor of Mankind and made into a Space Marine. He took command of the World Eaters, which quickly gained a reputation for being one of the most bloodthirsty of the Emperor's legions. During the Horus Heresy, Angron and the World Eaters sided with Horus and eventually turned to the side of Chaos. That led to Angron taking on his current form – a massive daemon.

Details about Angron, including what special abilities he has or the cost of the miniature itself, are still forthcoming. Games Workshop likely officially announced the Angron figure due to a leaked image of the figure hitting the Internet earlier this month. The Chaos Marines just got an updated Codex in June, with the World Eaters and other Chaos Marines chapters receiving their own specialized rules.

Expect to hear more details about Angron soon.