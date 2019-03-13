Save 15% on ‘Warhammer 40000: Kill Team Arena’

Back in January, Games Workshop unveiled the Warhammer 40K: Kill Team Arena expansion that overhauls the game’s rules for balanced, competitive play. Basically, if you’re down for some fast-paced combat in ultra-close confines, then Kill Team Arena is definitely for you.

At the time of writing, Warhammer 40K: Kill Team Arena is available on Amazon for $76.50 – a discount of 15% and an all-time low. Below you’ll find a trailer for the expansion along with an official description and feature list.

“Kill Team: Arena is an expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team that introduces rules for competitive play, using evenly balanced terrain set-ups and mission objectives to offer each player an even playing field. Also included are missions and rules for running competitive Kill Team tournaments, either for single players or teams of two allies (known as Battle Brothers).”

Contents:

Rulebook

28 Battle Brothers Tactics cards

12 mission cards, including Battle Brothers missions and 8 Competitive Play missions

2 sets of 12 Arena Objective cards (one for each player). Each deck is also supplied with a storage sleeve to ensure they are not mixed up.

2 x 22×30″ double-sided, folding card gameboards

2 plastic frames of scenery, each containing the following: 5 doors, 4 barrels, 10 crates, 1 pipe, and 1 cylindrical container.

On a related note, the Warhammer 40K: Shadowspear box set launches on March 15th, and it comes complete with 35-brand new miniatures that look amazing. It also includes the Shadowspear campaign book, Vanguard Space Marines and Daemonkin Codexes, a Core Rules sheet, two transfer sheets, sample chapter of Aaron Dembski-Bowden’s Black Legion, and more.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order the Shadowspear box on Amazon for $148.75, which is 15% off the list price of $175. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. This is the only discount that we’ve seen on Shadowspear, and it’s an incredible set, so lock it in while you can. The official description reads:

“Shadowspear recreates the vicious fighting that took place across the corrupted wastes of Nemendghast, as Vanguard Space Marines of the Ultramarines 2nd Company clashed with the Master of Possession Vorash and his Daemonkin warband of the Black Legion.

Vanguard Space Marines are elite reconnaissance troops, trained to operate without support across the deadliest frontiers of the galaxy. Ranging far ahead of the main battle line, they prosecute full-spectrum campaigns of domination against the enemy by sabotaging communications, demolishing supply caches, and draining morale with terror strikes. Meanwhile, the devoted warriors of the Daemonkin believe that true ascension is only possible through the willing sacrifice of their living flesh. Led by Masters of Possession, they enact blasphemous rituals and commit increasingly terrible acts of slaughter, breaking the thin veil between realities and welcoming the raging spirits of the warp into their souls.

Shadowspear is a boxed set containing two armies split across the forces of the Vanguard Space Marines and Daemonkin Chaos Space Marines. You can use these miniatures to act out the scenarios described in the Shadowspear campaign book – six Crucible of War missions that can be played to recreate their bloody clashes on Nemendghast – and use them to expand your Heretic and Adeptus Astartes collections.”

