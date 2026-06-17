Steam’s Newest Free Action RPG Launches to High Player Counts & Positive Reviews

Steam is one of the biggest PC gaming platforms out there. So, it’s no surprise that many gamers are less than thrilled when a new game launches without Steam. Yet many big games, including the majority of Hoyoverse’s catalog, are still only available through their own launchers. Today, however, Hoyoverse fans and free-to-play game enthusiasts alike finally got another big free ARPG on Steam. As of June 17th, Zenless Zone Zero is officially available on Steam. And it’s off to a great start.

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Zenless Zone Zero got its global launch back in July 2024. At that time, it was available for mobile, PS5, and PC… but only through the HoYoPlay dedicated launcher. Like HoYoverse’s most popular free-to-play title, Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero also uses a gacha mechanic for its character recruitment. But it swaps out the cozy fantasy vibes for a more gritty, urban setting with a distinctly sci-fi feel. Now, it also claims the honor of being the only major, currently active HoYoverse game on Steam. And its player count and ratings on Steam prove players have been waiting to see it arrive on the PC platform for a while now.

Image courtesy of HoYoverse

Since it released on Steam early in the day on June 17th, Zenless Zone Zero has already hit over 15,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB. That’s a pretty good showing for a game that’s 2 years old on other platforms, especially during Steam Next Fest, when demos galore are taking up many PC gamers’ attention. But unlike many free games, which launch to both higher players and negative reviews, Zenless Zone Zero also boasts a pretty solid average rating so far.

As I’m writing this, the action RPG has a Very Positive rating on Steam with over 1,000 reviews already. Of course, many of these early reviews are from longtime fans who are excited to see the game arrive on Steam. But the lack of negative reviews with so many players in the game is a good sign that ZZZ is landing well with Steam gamers so far. Indeed, fans are more than happy to sell it as a solid combination of gacha, hack and slash, and RPG mechanics with a stunning anime visual style to boot.

Like any free-to-play game, Zenless Zone Zero isn’t arriving on Steam without a few rewards. Players can get some free Polychrome and other start-up rewards with the new Steam release code ZZZSTEAM. This is a helpful jumpstart for anyone who is just now trying the game as it lands on Steam, but I’m sure existing players aren’t mad at it, either. Alongside its new debut on Steam, Zenless Zone Zero also dropped its brand-new Season 3 content on June 17th. You can check out the Special Program that outlines what arrived in today’s update below:

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Zenless Zone Zero Season 3 brings in another burst of fresh gameplay, making it perfect timing to drop alongside the game’s arrival on a new platform. Returning players who want to switch over to Steam as their primary PC launcher have good reason to get back into ZZZ, and new players will have plenty to look forward to. The Season 3 update adds a new story chapter to the long-running free game, plus a brand-new area to explore, Roscaelifer. The update also brings in new Agents for players to try and recruit, plus another shot at a few returning characters, as well.

As of June 17th, Zenless Zone Zero is available on PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android devices. It is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. So long as you log in with your HoYoverse account, your progress from other game versions should cross over to the PC via Steam version just fine.

Are you excited to see a HoYoverse game arrive on Steam at last? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!