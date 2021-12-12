Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Is Getting a Sequel

Pick up your chainsaw blade and get ready to return to the world of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. Announced at the Game Awards, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment are developing a sequel to the popular third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, fittingly titled Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The sequel will pit Captain Titus against the Tyranids, an insectoid species that constantly evolves and adapts in order to hunt and kill all living things. Titus will be played by Clive Standen Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, replacing Mark Strong. You can watch the announcement trailer below:

The original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine was released in 2011 and featured Captain Titus leading a command squad of Space Marines and other human soldiers in a mission to retake Forge World Graia, which was invaded by Orks. The first game ended on a cliffhanger, with Titus placed under arrest for heresy. There are some lingering questions about this arrest that should be addressed in the sequel, as eagle-eyed fans noted that Titus seems to be a lieutenant now instead of a captain. Additionally, the sequel (based on the service studs embedded in Titus’s forehead) could take place 200 years after the original, which represents just how never-ending the wars of Warhammer 40,000 are, along with establishing that Space Marines aren’t like normal humans.

Saber Interactive has developed games like Evil Dead: The Game, World War Z, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Meanwhile, Focus Entertainment has published games such as Hood: Outlaws and Legends, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Vampyr. Focus Entertainment has worked with Games Workshop before, most notably on games like Necromunda: Hired Gun and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, both of which were released this year.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine remains one of the most-beloved games set in the grim darkness of the far-flung future, so the sequel certainly has some big shoes to fill. No release date has been announced for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, but you can sign up for updates on Focus Entertainment’s website.