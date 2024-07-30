Warhammer 40K Announces New Blood Angels Army Box

The Blood Angels are getting a line upgrade and a new army box to go along with it. Today, Games Workshop announced plans to release a new Army Box featuring the Blood Angels, a popular chapter of Space Marines known for their deep-seated bloodlust and their Black Rage, an insanity that inflicts them during battles. The new army box will include two new miniatures with new sculpts for Chaplain Lemartes, the Guardian of the Lost, and Astorath, High Chaplain of the Blood Angels, along with 20 Death Company Intercessors and a Brutalis Dreadnought. The new Army Box also includes a new codex for the Blood Angels.

In Warhammer 40K lore, the Blood Angels are one of the early Space Marine chapters that were led by Sanguinius, once considered the noblest of the Primarchs. The Blood Angels came to the defense of Terra during the Horus Heresy, the civil war that nearly ripped the Imperium of Man apart, with Sanguinius leading the charge against Horus alongside the Emperor of Man. However, Horus slew Sanguinius, which triggered the Black Rage across the Blood Angels on Terra and caused them to slaughter both friend and foe alike.

Several Space Marine legions have gotten upgrades in recent years, with the Blood Angels following in the footsteps of the Dark Angels, which despite their similar names are totally unrelated. However, while the Dark Angels received their new spotlight in part because of the return of their Primarch Lion’el Johnson at the beginning of the current edition, there’s no such return coming for Sanguinius, as he is very much permanently dead.

More details will be announced about the new Blood Angels army box and other potential new figures in the line in the not too distant future.