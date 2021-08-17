Warhammer 40K Announces Three New Codices, Including Black Templars

✖

Games Workshop has released its Warhammer 40,000 roadmap for the remainder of 2021, which will include three newly-announced codices for various factions. Last week, Games Workshop detailed some its plans for the remainder of the year by teasing which factions will receive new rulebooks this year. In addition to the previously announced Orks Codex coming out in September, Games Workshop confirmed that they would release a codex on the Black Templars as well as two more books focusing on unnamed factions. One of these factions will be part of the Imperial armies, while the other is a xenos faction. The Black Templars rulesbook will be released in November, while both of the unrevealed codices will be released in December.

The Black Templars are among the more fanatical factions of the Imperium of Man who worship the Emperor as an actual god. They are notable for waging a neverending crusade across the galaxy, moving from planet to planet in an unceasing cycle of war. The Black Templars are a lot more focused on melee combat than other Space Marines factions. We'll likely see several new Black Templars models come out over the next few weeks, and Games Workshop already released a new Emperor's Champion model for that army.

Games Workshop just released rulebooks on the Grey Knights and Thousand Sons factions this month, along with a new battlebox containing dozens of miniatures for the two factions. Games Workshop also noted that 2022 would focus more on the Traitor Legions and other followers of Chaos.

Games Workshop has had a busy 2021, with a brand new edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, a cycle of new releases of Warhammer 40,000, and the launch of a brand new streaming service called Warhammer+, which goes live at the end of this month. Games Workshop also launched a new edition of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, a skirmish game that focuses on smaller teams that doesn't require several hundred dollars to build an army. Pre-orders for that game went live over the weekend.